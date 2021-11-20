By Moses Nosike

At a time when the economy is facing challenges, many consumers are embracing brands that truly connect and offer value for money. They are becoming more conscious of their spending habits based on limited purchasing power, and as such, are now keen on value adding products to meet their everyday needs.

Given today’s life demands, the need for a nourishing breakfast with Hollandia Evaporated Milk cannot be overemphasized. Hollandia Evaporated Milk is loaded with all the essential nutrients for healthy living and getting these nutrients first thing in the morning gives you and your family a head start for a successful day.

While many consumers are embracing the addition of milk to their breakfast, many more are getting ahead by making smarter choices with certain factors like product quality, nourishment benefits and value for money packaging for preference.

Leading evaporated milk brand, Hollandia Evap Milk, ticks all the boxes and offers consumers a smart choice with its 120g value pack to serve as a delicious, appetizing and nourishing complement to your breakfast meals to get you ready for the day ahead.

Hollandia Evap Milk 120g pack comes in a convenient portion size and offers sufficient quantity to complement your breakfast cup of tea or coffee, or a bowl pap or custard, oats, cornflakes and any other cereals. This pack size offers more value for money in terms of quality, quantity and strong whitening power.

Its 190g value pack also offers ideal quantity to bring out a great taste when added to your favourite tapioca meal or milkshake, and provides added nutrition and taste when used in mixes for cakes, chin-chin, puff-puff and small chops batter.

Brand Manager, Hollandia Evap Milk, Ademola Mafikuyomi stated that Hollandia Evap Milk’s high quality, satisfactory quantity, affordability and convenience of its packaging and different pack sizes will continue to represent value to discerning consumers across the country.