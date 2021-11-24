…As Gov. Ugwuanyi approves professional firefighting device (FFFP)

The Enugu State Fire Service, on Wednesday, assured residents that the firefighting agency is well equipped by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration and prepared to combat any fire outbreak in the state “including high-hazard flammable, non-flammable and hydrocarbon fire”.

The State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, who gave the assurance during a fire safety training workshop at Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state, disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi has approved the purchase of Film Forming Fluoro-Protein Foam (FFFP) professionally used in combating of all types of fire as Harmattan season draws near.

Engr. Ohaa noted that the training workshop at Isi-Uzo LGA was a continuation of the massive fire safety workshop initiated by Gov. Ugwuanyi in collaboration with the 17 council chairmen aimed at controlling, preventing and suppressing fire incidents as well as mitigating the effects of fire outbreak in the state.

The Chief Fire Officer disclosed that the state government and the agency adopted the approach of engagement of stakeholders such as the Traditional Rulers, Presidents General, Market Leaders, Neighbourhood Watch groups, Forest Guards, Religious and Youth groups to wholesomely create “a safer and more secure living environment for our people”.

Pointing out that the fire safety workshop will take place in the 17 LGAs of Enugu State, Engr. Ohaa charged the stakeholders to work with the state government to protect their environment in line with the directive of the governor.

Appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s steadfastness and commitment to the safety of lives and property of residents of Enugu State through provision of all the necessary support needed by the state fire service, the Fire Chief explained that the FFFP is a highly effective foam used for fighting high-hazard flammable and non-flammable fire.

According to him, “His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) has equally approved the refurbishment of six fire trucks and procurement of motor spare parts and working tools to aid Enugu State Fire Service to maintain its prompt response to fire related emergencies and rescue operations and to boost fire prevention and revenue activities”.

Stressing that the campaign was in furtherance of the Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s Zero Fire Programme in Enugu State, Engr. Ohaa harped on the important role of the stakeholders in ensuring that “we have zero fire outbreak in our domain”.

In his speech, the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon. Abonyi applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for equipping the state fire service which has enabled it to carry out its onerous task efficiently and effectively.

The Chairman stated that the state fire service training workshop has helped in enlightening him and the people of the local government area on causes of fire outbreaks and preventive measures.

He thanked the Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Ohaa and his team for the education and enjoined participating stakeholders of Isi-Uzo LGA to utilize the training to protect and safeguard lives and property of residents of the area and beyond.