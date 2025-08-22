Enugu beckons as Agbaja leaders unveil plans for summit 2025

…Education, cultural revival take center stage

By Fred Iwenjora

A big plan is unfolding towards the hosting of 2nd edition of Agbaja Summit 2025.

And it may be correct to project that this plan is full proof and grandeur considering the ‘big men and women’ behind it, what they are plotting and how they hope to achieve it.

Recall that the maiden edition of Agbaja Summit held in 2022, leaving Enugu in awe of the well attended gathering about three years after it happened.

FRED IWENJORA reports that the upcoming 2025 edition promises to be bigger and better with a big cultural revival event at the forefront aside the issues of education and skills development.

What do you know about Agbaja Leaders of Thought (ALT)?

Let us get a bit of tutoring here

A cursory peep reveal that Agbaja Leaders of thought is a gathering of erudite leaders from both industry, academia and noble civility who have sworn to see that Agbaja people do not forget their history, culture and economics while making deserved progress politically and otherwise.

By the way Agbaja people are the people living around the famous Udi hills of Enugu occupying about 5 LGAs of Enugu state.

These LGAs include Udi, Ezeagu, Enugu North, parts of Enugu south and parts of Uzo uwani. Scholars of ethnology say Agbaja people could also be found in parts of Anambra and Ebonyi states.

However, to underscore the importance of Agbaja people to Enugu state and Nigeria is to note that the area is home to many prominent Nigerians and has produced Govs Christian Onoh and Sullivan Chime.

In arts and culture, including music and films, famous musicians and actors from the area include Celestine Ukwu, Mike Ejeagha, Osuofia Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Chiwetalu Agu and a host of others are amongst the best in African music and films.

With all these background, it became a great privilege and pleasure meeting the “henchmen” of Agbaja land and kingdom as they announced countdown to the 2nd Agbaja Summit 2025 at a press conference in Enugu earlier in the week.

Prof of Anatomy at College of medicine, Enugu state University of Science and Technology and Chairman planning committee of the Agbaja summit 2025 Prof Chike Anibeze noted that “ Education and skills development make the central theme of Agbaja Summit billed for November 26 and 27, 2025

He also hinted that “Agbaja Summit 2025 will be more than a conference and will build on the successes of the maiden edition.

“Rooted in heritage, it will reimagine leadership, inspire innovation and chart a dignified future for our people…..it will be a forum to challenge ourselves to accomplish more..”

According to Prof Anibeze the two day conference will begin with a hybrid colloquium focused on education and skills development.

Experts will lead conversations, workshops and hands on sessions.

There is also planned for day one, Aspiring entrepreneurs workshop and exhibition to ultimately build capacity.

On Day two comes the climax of the Summit

On that second day of the summit, according to Prof Anibeze, the highly celebrated International conference center, Enugu will be set alight by a cultural fiesta celebrating Agbaja masquerades, music, dance, food and fashion.

He noted that the group is neck deep into the ocean of masquerades across Agbaja clan to fish out the best for the upcoming culture fiesta, a cultural carnival never witnessed before in any part of Eastern Nigeria. It hopes to build on the success of the maiden edition which held at Okpara Square in 2022

Also on the bill is honor for notable Agbaja achievers for contributions to the development of community..

Anibeze in a parting shot, invited all, seeking particularly, media support and cooperation to “ a historic journey to where tradition meets transformation, heritage inspires progress and where the vision of a proud United Agbaja people is turned into a legacy.”

Silence first enveloped the audience made up of members of the press, members of the group and their friends. Then followed a rousing applause.

Another influential member of the group Dr Ugo Chime who served as Chairman planning committee of the maiden edition held in 2022 recalled the challenges encountered then and acknowledged the support of many distinguished Nigerians including Chief Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, former Deputy Governor of Enugu state for leaving an open door policy of ‘ask and I shall give’ during the build up for the maiden edition of Agbaja summit

Chime further rallied support for the organising committee assuring that the committee will undoubtedly deliver a great event especially when the Chief planner of 2025 edition was Secretary to the planning Committee of the maiden edition and as such not new at the game.

Chime did not end without extolling the support of many members including entertainment magnate

Prince Victor Ogakwu whom he described as ever ready to assist in fund raising.

Ogakwu, again pledged his full support for 2025 edition

The esteemed presence of Senator representing Enugu West zone Senator Engr. Osita Ngwu further lit up the press conference.

The opportunity of the Agbaja press conference exposed that the many positive testimonials trailing the young Engineer for positive representation of Enugu West senatorial zone were no fluke.

The event arena buzzed around about his deliveries of political dividends across board when he stepped into the arena with an air of utmost simplicity.

When he had the mic, he was brief to the point as he hinted of how he shelved his plan to return to Abuja in order to be with the best of the best people of his clan to discuss developmental matters.

He made very noteworthy pledges towards Agbaja Summit 2025

International business consultant Chief Dr. Obiora Ilo concurred to me that “Senator is Talk and do”

Dr Ilo re echoed the joy in Agbaja about the senator’s provision of water to all nooks and crannies of the zone “

With the heavy weight men and women flanking the planning community chairman as he made his presentatio and those working indefatigable behind the scenes, one was not left in doubt about what to expect come late November, 2025.

A roll call of heavy weights

A brief roll call of those who sat at table with the planning committee at the conference, some of the driving force on the floor of the audience and those working behind the scenes could make for a better understanding of what to expect.

Senator Osita Ngwu, Former Deputy Governor of Enugu state Chief Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, a former director of Central Bank Dame Oyibo Agu, Agbaja leaders of thought Board of Trustees Secretary; respected law teacher, Prof. Agu Gab Agu, Secretary of the planning committee; Chief Emeka Odenigwe, member of the Nigeria Guild of Editors Chief Sheddy Ozoene,(moderator of the press parley and head of publicity sub committee which include ace broadcaster Luke Mgbo and a former governor’s aide Barrister Chukwudi Achife). Others are Prof Ike Oluka Prince Victor Ogakwu sat at the high table..

.Other notable members of the group on the floor of the house included renowned culture scholar and former DG of CBAAC, Ozo Dr. Ferdinand Anikwe, Chief Lorreta Aniagolu of FIT Group.

Chairman of Board of Trustees Rev. Prof Chinedu Nebo, former VC of UNN, FUOYE and former minister of power was said to be unavoidably absent at the press conference due to exigencies of his duties as VC of University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra state but his aura exuded the hall.

With these men, I trust and believe that the Agbaja Summit 2025 will definitely be a worthy grand end of year tourism event for everyone.