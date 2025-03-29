Eid-el-Fitr: Fire Service on alert, urges installation of cameras on tankers

A tanker conveying petrol has again crashed in Kalagari village, Dutse Local Government area of Jigawa State.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As Muslims worldwide to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festival, Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Engr. Abdulganiyu O. Jaji, said the Service is on red alert to address possible emergencies across the nation, before, during and after the period.

Engr. Jaji in a statement on Saturday also highlighted the critical need for the installation of onboard cameras on tankers and other articulated vehicles transporting flammable materials.

He said this precautionary measure is aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring safety of the public and critical infrastructural, especially during the high-traffic period of Eid celebrations.

Jaji therefore called on relevant stakeholders to adopt these safety features to reduce risks and enhance overall road and critical facility safety.

In his Eid message, Engr. Jaji extended heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah for successfully completing their Ramadan fast.

He explained that these safety measures are vital for preventing accidents involving fuel tankers, particularly given the risks associated with festive period travellings.

The fire service boss also disclosed that all fire service commands and zones have been placed on high alert to ensure swift response to any emergency during the celebrations.

He urged citizens to familiarize themselves with the contact information of their local fire service units, ensuring prompt action in case of fire emergencies.

Jaji urged extra precautions while cooking during the celebration, as the use of gas, stove, electricity, charcoal, and other flammable materials increases during festive cooking.

He urged citizens not to leave cooking unattended, to keep matches out of children’s reach, and to store gas cylinders outside the kitchen, among other safety measures.

“These steps are crucial to prevent fires that could disrupt the joy of Eid”, he said.

Engr. Jaji lamented that many tankers on Nigerian roads are still failing to meet modern safety standards.

“These substandard vehicles contribute to rising accident statistics, leading to significant loss of lives and property and leaving many families in distress.

“Modern tankers are equipped with anti-rollover systems, preventing tipping, and anti-spill devices that ensure no product leakage in case of an accident.

“Furthermore, these tankers have internal and external cameras to monitor drivers’ behaviour”, he explained.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by tanker owners in replacing old fleets, Engr. Jaji suggested an alternative: the installation of onboard computers—small chip packs that monitor driving patterns, such as speed and night driving.

“We are concerned because these outdated tankers exploit weak enforcement of safety standards, turning them into moving hazards on the nation’s highways.

“While the need to replace or retrofit tankers with modern safety devices like anti-skid systems, speed limiters, automatic emergency braking, and onboard cameras is clear, government agencies tasked with enforcing these measures are committed to addressing this issue. Over time, we are confident that these improvements will be made”, he stated.