Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has suspended the inauguration of the newly constituted board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPC earlier scheduled for Wednesday.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement reads; “President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPC scheduled for Wednesday 24th November, 2021 until further notice.

“A new date for the inauguration of the Board will be announced in due course.

“We deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension, please”.

