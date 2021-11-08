The interesting story of Dominic Nnenna Mary is a typical example of following and living one’s dream. With the body and face of a Nollywood star, which she was at a time, Mary is one woman who believes in pursuing whatever she sets out to achieve.

Having starred in many Nollywood flicks, she still craves to have her own skin care products. As providence would have it, the Asaba-based beauty in 2017 took a leap of faith after many years of acting and veered into her beauty passion.

Today as the CEO of Marymic organic skin care spa, Mary is currently producing her own skin products made with high quality, effective and safe organic materials.

With quality as her watchword and having brand ambassadors like Belinde Effah, Lucy of BBN, Tontoh Dike, Uche Ogbodo, tik tok celebrities, Mary has been able to grow her skin care business to an enviable height. As her own boss who dictates the pace, it remains to be seen, whether she will return to her other love of acting.

Sister Wisdom drops new song, ‘Vibes’

One of Nigeria’s leading gospel singers, Wisdom Toyin Adeoye, popularly known as Sister Wisdom has finally dropped ‘Vibes’, the lead single off her highly anticipated body of work, an EP titled ‘Blooming Branch” The EP contains seven Afro-centric songs.

Produced by TXJAM, ‘Vibes’ which features one of the biggest gospel artists in Africa, the South African-born gospel power house, Martin PK is an afro beat sound infused with Amapiano, talking about God’s love and how God consistently showers love on mankind.

Speaking on the inspiration behind ‘Vibes’, an enthusiastic Sister Wisdom said, “The inspiration came from the desire to share with people about God’s Love (John 3:16) and without making them feel condemned in the process. What God is interested in is souls and not their destruction.”

She added, “People need hope and the knowledge of God’s love because the economy of the country and the happenings in the world at large is enough to discourage people and make them even more desperate. But with this message it brings peace, calm and positivity into their lives. ‘Vibes’ aims to make people know God loves them no matter who they think they are, win souls and make them dance in the process.”

Sharing her excitement on the forthcoming EP, ‘Blooming Branch’, she said, “I am particularly excited about the forthcoming EP because it’s my debut official body of work. People will be proud of me as I was able to express myself differently. It’s a beautiful project and they will love it.”

On how she got one of South Africa’s biggest Gospel music singers to feature on the song, she said, “Martin PK is a Loveworld singer who is one of the biggest South African gospel artists out of Africa to the world, who happens to be my big brother. We both belong to the Loveworld Nation and it has always been my desire and prayers to collaborate with him. It was the perfect genre to have him on. Being an Amapiano infused song, I remember how excited I was when he accepted to jump on a song with me; it was indeed a dream come true.”