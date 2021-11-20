The Nigerian Association of Zoological Gardens and Wildlife Parks (NAZAP), the body responsible for ensuring standard and best practices in the areas of wildlife protection, management, and conservation in Nigeria, has reacted to the reports of the deteriorating situation of the animals in Imo Zoo.

Reacting, the Secretary of the association, Dr. Kabir Ali, said that while it is aware of the pitiable situation, NAZAP had tried to prevent it.

Dr. Ali stated that when the association first got the report of the deplorable condition at the zoo, it investigated and having found the report to be true, it wrote to the state Commissioner of Tourism, Creative Art and Culture, Uche Ohia, raising alarm on the condition of the zoo and the need for urgent intervention.

Further, the association’s secretary added that as a regulatory body of all zoos and wildlife parks in Nigeria, NAZAP made a donation of cows and money for the upkeep of the animals as an intervention as had earlier been done at other zoos such as Obafemi Awolowo University zoo, and Kaduna zoos with the animals now doing fine.

Highlighting that a lack of funds is always the cause of starvation of animals in government owned zoos, Dr. Ali stated that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country also contributed to the situation, while urging the government to privatise the zoo, adding that NAZAP is ready to join forces with the Imo State Government in finding and identifying suitable investors that can turn the fortunes of the zoo around in a very short time.

Also clarifying claims made Dr. Ali decried the tradition of using photos sourced online to depict a situation, adding that the photos used to report the story were not from the imo zoo.

“While we are aware of the disheartening situation of Imo Zoo, we state that the pictures being circulated are not that of the zoo.

“NAZAP has consistently intervened by sending palliative to the zoo authorities while making frantic efforts to engage the Imo State government over this rather sad matter. Just as recently as today, a formal letter was sent to the government seeking for urgent solutions.

“In time past, a similar crisis arose in OAU Zoo and the association intervened to ensure that a successful result was achieved to the extent that the said zoo is now to be privatized.

“A similar crisis also erupted in Kaduna zoo and again NAZAP was instrumental in restoring normalcy.

“To this end, we make a clarion call to the Imo State government to privatize the zoo with NAZAP standing ready to facilitate such an exercise.

Nazap’s position and advice is that no zoo is worth having where the exhibits are going to be deprived of needed welfare. It has now become crucial for all State owned zoos to consider privatization.

Vanguard News Nigeria