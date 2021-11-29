A swift intervention by the Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Hon. Michael Diden has averted the planned shutdown of the Commission’s Corporate Offices in Warri, Delta State.

It was reliably gathered that the DESOPADEC contractors, under the auspices of DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors and Stakeholders Forum, DICSF, had concluded arrangements to begin massive protest Monday, November 29, at the Commission’s Offices, with a view to grounding operations of the development agency, over monies being owed them for jobs executed.

Chairman of DESOPADEC, Hon. Michael Diden, who got wind of the impending showdown, on Sunday November 28, engaged the aggrieved contractors at a meeting in Sapele, Delta State and promised to personally hand over the contractors’ demands to Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Diden, who said COVID-19 adversely affected the operations of DESOPADEC, noted that the Commission was expecting its worst monthly allocation so far, for this month as a result of a sharp decline in the 13% derivation shared at FAAC.

He promised to set up a tripartite meeting between the aggrieved contractors, the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh and himself, not later than Friday December 3, so as to possibly fashion-out a way forward as regards the demands of the contractors and forestall the planned protest.

Chairman of DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors and Stakeholders Forum, DICSF, Mr. Fidelis Ete Orugboh, who led the aggrieved contractors to the engagement with Hon. Diden, demanded the immediate release/payments of all outstanding monies due to the indigenous contractors, with verified payments’ certificate and inclusion in DESOPADEC monthly/routine payments in line with the existing payments structure in the Commission.

Mr. Orugboh, also called for review/revalidation of all ongoing/old projects/contracts, which is as a result of spike in prices of materials and nonpayment over a long period of time as well as the release of the actual 50% of the 13% revenue derivation in line with DESOPADEC law.

DESOPADEC Contractors, equally requested for the award of all approved projects in previous budgets, particularly that of 2015 as was already directed by the governor and their inclusion in the yearly budgeting and contracts/project allocation processes of DESOPADEC.