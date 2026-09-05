Troops rescue 36 abductees, neutralise terrorists kingpins in 1 week – DHQ

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The Defence Headquarters says troops have rescued 36 abducted persons and neutralised several terrorists in fresh operations across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday on the military operations conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.

He said the operations targeted terrorists, kidnappers, arms traffickers, criminal networks and secessionist elements across various theatres.

Onoja said troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained counter-terrorism operations in Borno and Yobe, neutralising terrorists and disrupting their logistics networks.

He said troops neutralised one terrorist on Sept. 1 after detonating an IED along the Miyanti-Banki Junction main supply route in Bama, Borno.

According to him, troops recovered a rifle, ammunition and an IED initiator after the operation.

He said another terrorist was neutralised during an encounter at Lamusuri Crossing Point in Gujba, Yobe, with a rifle and ammunition recovered.

Onoja said troops also intercepted a terrorist escapee around Sabsawa, Bama, on Aug. 31, after he fled captivity due to hunger and hardship.

He said troops arrested a suspect in Konduga for conveying foodstuffs allegedly destined for a terrorist enclave in Bama.

According to him, troops also arrested a suspected former terrorist fighter turned informant at Damasak, Mobbar, on Sept. 1.

He said several terrorist fighters surrendered between Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, while suspected logistics suppliers, informants and spies were arrested.

Onoja said 21 women and children surrendered to troops at Mafa, Dikwa, on Sept. 2, following clashes between rival terrorist factions.

He added that another terrorist escapee was intercepted near Amuda Bridge, Gwoza, while a suspected terrorist spy was arrested along Kauwa-Kukawa Road.

Onoja said troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA sustained offensive operations against terrorists and kidnappers across Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

He said troops neutralised two terrorist kingpins and wounded another during a raid on suspected hideouts at Kogo, Matazu, Katsina, on Aug. 31.

According to him, two motorcycles were also destroyed during the operation.

He said troops intercepted a vehicle at Kadage, Giwa, Kaduna, on Sept. 2, containing 793 rounds of ammunition concealed in a sack of grain.

He said one fleeing suspect was neutralised during the operation.

Onoja said troops also ambushed terrorists riding motorcycles at Kwanar Jolof along the Shinkafi-Zurmi axis in Zamfara.

He said troops recovered an RPG launcher, rifle, ammunition and other items, while several terrorists were neutralised.

The defence spokesman said troops rescued six abducted victims transiting from Ayu Market at Mehinua, Wasagu, Kebbi, on Sept. 2.

He said another 23 abducted civilians comprising three men and 20 women were rescued from the outskirts of Wuya, Anka, Zamfara, on Sept. 3.

According to him, the victims had been held by their abductors for about three weeks and were evacuated for medical attention.

He said troops also rescued two abducted victims along the Dandume-Birnin Gwari Road in Sabuwa, Katsina, recovering two motorcycles.

Onoja said troops subsequently conducted offensive operations in Tsamiya, Gandaba Gabas, Karradai, Zamoria, Tumunna and Bilange Forest in Tangaza, Sokoto.

He said a terrorist camp was destroyed, while military uniforms, identification cards and a rifle were recovered.

He added that troops recovered a locally fabricated rifle near Maikujera in Rabah, Sokoto, believed to have been concealed by terrorists after an Aug. 28 ambush.

In the North Central, Onoja said troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE engaged two suspected terrorists on a motorcycle along Gbise-Igyudu Road, Katsina-Ala, Benue, on Sept. 2.

He said one terrorist was neutralised while the other escaped, with troops recovering a pistol, rifle magazine, ammunition and charms.

Onoja said troops also compelled kidnappers to abandon two women abducted at Ajodomodo, Dekina, Kogi, leaving the victims unharmed in Agbodakodo Forest.

He said troops conducted clearance operations at Peva, Takum, Taraba, on Sept. 3, targeting a wanted gang leader’s hideout.

According to him, five gang members were arrested and ammunition and other items recovered, while the gang leader remained at large.

Onoja said troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE arrested a suspected kidnapping informant at Sabon Gida, Sanga, Kaduna, on Sept. 3.

He added that troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD rescued five male kidnap victims from farms along Kotonkoro-Bangi Road in Mariga, Niger.

He said troops also apprehended a suspected terrorist fighter with gunshot wounds at Gaa Ali Awere, Ifelodun, Kwara.

In the South East, Onoja said troops of Operation UDO KA arrested two suspects at Mbosi, Ihiala, Anambra, on Sept. 1, for allegedly providing medical treatment to secessionist elements.

He said troops also raided the Iva-Valley Coal Mine in Enugu North on Sept. 2, arresting a suspected member of a secessionist syndicate.

According to him, the suspect was allegedly involved in orchestrating attacks against security agencies.

Onoja said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, commended troops across all theatres for their gallantry and resilience.

He said Oluyede also commended the synergy between the military, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, local security groups and other stakeholders.

According to him, the CDS urged members of the public, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue providing credible information to security agencies.

He reassured Nigerians that the Armed Forces would sustain operations until peace, stability and security were restored across the country. (NAN)