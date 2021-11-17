By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Vice Chairman of the Dagote Group of Companies, Alhaji Sani Dangote as as being very instrumental to the agricultural policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He stated this in a speech he delivered at the residence of late Dangote on Wednesday when he paid a condolence visit to the family.

“Sani was a good friend of mine and somebody who I consider a collaborator and was very instrumental in our tomato policy and several other agricultural policies and was part of government policies in so many ways.

“It was a big shock for us to hear that he had passed on.

“I want to send my own personal condolence to you and to all members of the family; this is a very very sad event. But I know that the Almighty God will comfort the family.

“He has left behind a very excellent legacy and he was a man who was committed to his country, committed to his state and committed to his people.

“I hope that the Almighty God will comfort all of us.

“I pray that we all will live long and we live well and that this country of ours will live well and all we be well with us. Thank you and God bless you,” Vice President Osinbajo stated.

Receiving the condolence on behalf of the family, the Chairman of the Dangote Group of Companies Alhaji Aliko Dangote thanked the Vice President for mourning with the family despite his tight schedules.

“Your Excellency I will like to thank you for coming to condole with the family.

“We appreciate this. The federal government has sent delegation and we prayed with them in the morning around 10a.m.

“Despite your heavy schedule you were able to come over to console us.

“Your Excellency I want to thank you on my behalf and on behalf of all the Dangote family,” Aliko Dangote stated.

