Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has on Thursday presented a total expenditure of One Hundred and Sixty Four Billion, Fifty-four Million, Three Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand Naira (N164,054,384,000) for the 2022 finance and appropriation bill before the Yobe State House of Assembly in Damaturu, the state capital.

This year’s budget tagged “BUDGET OF CONTINUITY, EMPOWERMENT AND ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT”, indicated an increase of 17.3% over the previous budget 2021.

The Governor during the presentation before Speaker, Yobe State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Ahmed Lawan Mirwa and other lawmakers, said, the year 2022, Government intend to maintain its policy on prudent management of resources, observance of due process, ensuring good value for money, completion of all ongoing projects, provision of basic infrastructure, the general increase in agricultural production, improving commercial activities and enhancement of Internally Generated Revenue for speedy post-insurgency recovery and development.

Buni said, “Recurrent expenditure is to gulp Ninety One Billion, Four Hundred and Twenty Five Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-Three Thousand naira N91,425,743,000), while Seventy Two Billion, Six Hundred and Twenty Eight Million, Six Hundred and Forty-One Thousand Naira (N72,628,641,000) is allocated to finance capital expenditure.

“The 2022 budget will concentrate on pursuance of our goals on post-insurgency recovery and economic rejuvenation. Our major focus should, therefore, dwell on but not limited to the completion of the construction of the Bulanguwa-Kumaganam 30-kilometer road, Damagum-Gubana 12-kilometer road, Chimbusko-Tagali road and rehabilitation of Jakusko-Garin Alkali, Kaliyari-Bayamari and Gashua-Yusufari roads.

“Work will continue on Gujba-Mutai road while the second phase of Mutai-Ngalda portion of the Gujba-Ngalda road would be jointly funded by the Yobe State Government and the North-East Development Commission in 2022.

“Work will also commence on the construction of Danchuwa-Jajere road to be funded through the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Projects (MCRP).

“We would also carry out the construction of township roads and drainages in Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Gashua, Geidam and other Local Government Headquarters. We would undertake rehabilitation work on Katarko-Goniri; Ngelzarma-Mashio; Babbangida-Chirokusko and Girgir-Karage roads. In addition, we intend to construct roads linking Dawasa-Chikuriwa-Kukuri; Bara-Njibulwa; Maisandari-Gambir; Babbangida-Koriyel; Potiskum-Degubi; Fika-Maluri and Fuwuri-Damakaso.

“To this end, the government would adequately support the Ministry of Budget to work in collaboration with the State Project Monitoring Committee to ensure timely and quality execution of the projects for government to have value for its money.

“In the same vein, we would consolidate on our achievements by providing funds for completion of the Trailer Park and the Modern Market in Potiskum while contract will be awarded for construction of the Geidam Modern Market. We will Insha Allah commission the Gashua, Nguru and Damaturu markets soon to stimulate commerce and economic activities, while work will be intensified for the execution of the Potiskum Modern Market and Trailer Park.

“We shall in the 2022 fiscal year resuscitate the Fertilizer Blending Plant, Pre-stress Pole Company and recapitalize the Yobe Flour Mills, the Sahel Aluminium company and Yobe State Polythene and Woven Sacks companies to make them more viable.

“In the area of health-care delivery, the 2022 budget has made a proposal for Completion of construction work at the largest maternity complex in Nigeria at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, provision of furniture and state-of-the-art equipment to the centre; Rehabilitation of General Hospitals Fika and Nangere; Completion of ongoing construction works at General Hospitals Machina and Yusufari; Completion of the provost office, library and lecture theatre for the clinical site of the medical college situated in the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital; Renovation of health care workers’ accommodation at Yobe state Specialist Hospital Damatruru; Completion of the ongoing construction of 30-bed capacity House officers quarters and Rehabilitation of the maternity complex at the Yobe state Specialist hospital Damatruru.

“We shall by the grace of the Almighty Allah, roll out Emergency Medical Ambulance Service, an intervention that will reduce loss of lives due to delay in instituting care at the point of emergency and fast track the transportation of medical and trauma emergencies to Accident and Emergency Units. The government will complete ongoing upgrades and rehabilitation of Primary Healthcare Centres and the construction of some critical ones especially in hard to reach communities. Similarly, Government would engage additional health care professionals to reduce gaps in Human Resources needed in the health facilities.

“We have proposed to give a facelift to our major towns by allocating funds for provision and maintenance of electricity transmission network, solar street lights, transformers, generators and traffic lights in Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Gashua, Geidam and Buni Yadi.

“To address youth restiveness and unemployment, the newly established Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation is mandated to come up with initiatives that would support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, provide employment opportunities and promote self-reliance for economic empowerment of our Youth, Women, People Living With Disabilities and other Vulnerable groups.

“In the Education Sector, We will consolidate the achievements recorded in revitalizing basic and secondary education. In the 2022 budget, we will pursue with vigour the renovation of more schools. We will Insha Allah, very soon commission the new Model and Mega schools to give Yobeans access to getting their age-long educational desire through dualization of our curriculum to encourage the blending of western with Islamic education.

“We are determined to take Yobe state to a zero level of the out of school children menace. The government is targeting the recruitment of 2,000 teachers to augment the present number. So far, we have supplied and furnished over 400 schools with adequate furniture and other teaching aides. We have reviewed to improve the administration of our schools in the state through constant monitoring. The government will provide additional Toyota Hilux vehicles to the monitoring fleet.

“We would in 2022 construct and rehabilitate more school structures including tertiary institutions; provide new offices and laboratories; supply generators, furniture, teaching and learning materials and game facilities for extra-curricular activities in the schools.

“We have also earmarked funds for the establishment of one Entrepreneur Development Center for all categories of people in each of the three Senatorial Districts and Information and Communication Center in the Ministry of Higher Education, Damaturu. We would also continue with the school feeding system and ensure prompt payment of counterpart fund, scholarships, registration, examination and tuition fees.

“The Provision of safe drinking water would continue to receive priority attention under this administration. We would, therefore, improve on our synergy with the Federal government to ensure completion of the Damaturu Regional Water Supply, carry out complete rehabilitation of the reticulation systems in six major towns namely: Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Gashua, Geidam and Buni-Yadi; continue to provide new boreholes, generators and repairs of existing water facilities as well as effect payment of counterpart obligation for both urban and rural water supply in the State.

“The 2022 budget also entails proposal for expenditure for the construction of a Mini Hajj camp and Education Resource Centre; digitization of YBC and YTV; payment of compensation of lands; building and rehabilitation of office structures for the Courts, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). We would also provide additional utility vehicles for security agencies and MDAs”. The Governor stated.

………Sectoral Allocations

Governor Buni said, “the Sectoral and Ministerial allocations contained in the estimates of the 2022 Budget are based on Yobe State Socio-Economic Reform Agenda (YOSERA IV) and are as follows:-

“a) AGRICULTURE – Eight Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixteen Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (N8,716,994,500) representing 5.3%.

“b) COMMERCE – Seven Billion, Six Hundred and Eight Million, Five Hundred and Seven Thousand Naira (N7,608,507,000) Representing 4.6%.

“c) EDUCATION – Twenty Eight Billion, Seven Hundred And Twenty Eight Million, Three Hundred And Forty Four Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (N28,728,344,500) Representing 17.5%.

“d) ENVIRONMENT – Two Billion, Six Hundred And Sixty Nine Million, Two Hundred And Seventy Three Thousand Naira (N2,669,273,000) Representing 1.6%.

“e) HEALTH – Eighteen Billion, Three Hundred And Thirty-Eight Million, One Hundred And Forty-Five Naira (N18,338,145,000) Representing 11.2%.

“f) LAW AND JUSTICE – Two Billion, Nine Hundred and Twenty Million, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Nine Thousand, Naira (2, 920,989,000) Representing 1.8%.

“8) WATER SUPPLY – Six Billion, Twenty Seven Million, Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira (N6,027,360,000) Representing 3.7%.

“9) WORKS, HOUSING & TRANSPORT- Twenty Nine Billion Eight Hundred And Forty Million, Two Hundred And Ninety-Four Thousand Naira (29,840,294,000) Representing 18.2%.

“10) GOVERNANCE- – Fifty-Six Billion, Nine Hundred and Forty-One Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (56,941,840,000) Representing 34.7%. This includes Government House, House of Assembly, Office of the SSG, office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission, State and Local Government Auditor General’s Offices, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and Planning, among others.” He stated.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Mirwa commended governor Buni for sustaining the cordial relationship that exists between the Government and the legislative arms in the state.

The Speaker assured that the lawmakers would work on the budget towards a speedy passage.

