.

By Idowu Bankole

… I was not arrested — Fan-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi-Kayode has been released from Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, custody after about 8 hours of “quiz”.

Recall Vanguard had reported the ex-minister was invited by the anti-graft agency to have a brief quiz over the falsification of a document.

Fani-Kayode and 14 others are standing trial for alleged N3.8b believed to be misappropriated between January and March 2015.

Fani-Kayode had appeared at the court earlier today alongside the former Minister of Finance and a few others who are standing trial over falsified documents.

Vanguard reported that the EFCC had invited FFK to its office shortly after the court’s ruling to have a quiz.

But Fani-Kayode, in a tweet, as of the time of filing this report noted that he was not arrested contrary to media reports.

He said, “ Once again I was invited to the EFCC today. Once again, despite media reports, I was NOT arrested but invited. I got there at 11.00 am and I have just been released. Thanks be to God”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.