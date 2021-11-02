.

It was a moment of joy for Blessing Oborududu who won a Silver Medal in the 2021 Olympics Games held in Tokyo and her Coach, Faith Umah as they were both hosted to a luncheon by the management of Binatone Nigeria at a brief but impressive ceremony in Lagos.

The ceremony was organized in honour of both Blessing Oborududu who won a silver medal in Female Wrestling (women free style 68kg) and Ese Brume who also won a Bronze medal in women Long Jump. Ese was however unable to attend the event due to an overseas engagement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Binatone Managing Director, Mr Prasun Banerjee commended the two medalists for making Nigeria proud at the recently concluded Olympic games. “Binatone Congratulate you on your achievements at the Tokyo Olympics. You have made Nigeria proud and thus become role models for Nigerian youths” He stated.

According to him, Binatone as a responsible corporate entity that have been in Nigeria for over 50 years has deemed it fit to celebrate the medalists as its own modest way of encouraging the Athletes, their coaches, and the development of sports in the country.

“Binatone has been operating in Nigeria for over 50 years. We are celebrating these medalists today to encourage them to achieve greater heights in future. This is just a token of our contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Binatone Nigeria, Alhaji Ibrahim Francis Ogboro, the Dan Darman Kabi (Argungu) expressed his excitement at the impressive performance of the Athletes at the Olympic games and encouraged them to work very hard to win more laurels for the country in future.

“We in Binatone are very proud of your performance at the recent Olympic games. You have made our country proud. Our company, Binatone Nigeria will continue to honor hard work and excellence. We shall continue to encourage you to train harder and perform better in future engagements.”

He stressed the need for continuous efforts to develop sports in Nigeria because it has become a unifying factor all over the world today.

Responding, Miss Blessing Oborududu expressed her appreciation to the management of Binatone Nigeria for hosting the luncheon in their honour. “This came as a surprise to me. I feel honoured and well appreciated by Binatone Nigeria. It will spur me to train harder and work towards winning more laurels for the country” she stated

Also speaking at the event, Blessing’s manager, Miss Faith Umah disclosed that the honour came at a time they were in search of brands that could provide sponsorship for an intensive training programme that has just been put together for the Olympic silver medalist.

“We are happy this is coming at a time we are looking for brands to sponsor an intensive training programme for Blessing. We are grateful to Binatone for this honour and we look forward to working with you any time we are called upon to do so” she stated