By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have reportedly, returned to the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Sunday, and allegedly abducted some travellers.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna could not be reached on inquiry, locals near Katari village told journalists that at about 2 pm, the bandits wielding dangerous weapons blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway for over 60 minutes and went away with some travellers.

Some travellers recounted their ordeal, saying ” when we heard gun shots we quickly made a u -turn until after 2 hours when the the bandits left that we continued our journey. “

” On our way we saw over ten cars empty. The occupants might have been kidnapped or were able to run into the nearby forests ,for their lives,” they said.