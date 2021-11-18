By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Netherland international Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed to replace Steven Gerrard who joined Premier League side, Aston Villa.

His appointment is subject to being granted a work permit and will work with Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun.

Van Bronckhorst, 46, played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001, where he won five trophies, two of which were domestic league titles.

He also played for Arsenal and Barcelona where he won more titles, including the Champions League with the Spanishg giants. He led Feyenoord to the Dutch title in coaching capacity.

On his appointment, van Bronckhorst continued: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Rangers as the club’s new manager.

“I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners.

“I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I’m grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club.”

Rangers Chairman, Douglas Park, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Giovanni as our manager to begin a new era and build further on what has already been achieved at the club.

“The team is in a good position on the park and, as a board, we will support both Giovanni and Ross Wilson to continue to make Rangers a success.”

