10 clubs with the most league titles in the world

By Adegboyega Adeleye

On Sunday, Liverpool equalled Manchester United’s record haul of 20 Premier League title wins to become the joint most successful team in England. The Reds have also edged closer to a total mark of 70 titles (69, compared to United’s 68).

However, the English giants are far away from being the top clubs with the most league championships won across world football. From Asia to Africa to South America, North America, and Europe, several football clubs are renowned for remarkable league title-winning feats and records.1

This article highlights 10 clubs across world football that have won the most league titles.

1. Linfield – 57 (Northern Ireland)

The Northern Irish side, Linfield, has been one of the most successful clubs in the world, holding several national and global records.

Although Larne claimed the last two titles before Healy’s men got their crown back in 2024-25, an unprecedented 57th league title.

The club has lifted the Northern Irish Cup 44 times, the second-highest number of national cup wins worldwide. It has also won the League Cup a record twelve times, as well as four all-Ireland cup competitions, among other domestic cups, taking its trophy count to well over 116, one of the most in the world.

In the 1921–22 season, Linfield completed an unprecedented clean sweep of all seven available trophies (Septuple) – to date, this is the only recorded instance of a seven-trophy season being achieved in world football.

2. Celtic – 55 (Scotland)

Celtic have just emerged winners of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership, making it four in a row and 13 of the last 14.

The Brendan Rodgers-led side are now level on top-flight titles with their Old Firm rivals, Rangers, and their ambitions appear to be fully focused on moving ahead of Rangers next year.

Celtic’s Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season.

3. Rangers – 55 (Scotland)

Rangers are joint record-holders for the most Scottish League Championships with 55 titles, alongside Celtic, and have won the Scottish League Cup a record 28 times and the domestic treble on seven occasions.

Rangers have a long-standing rivalry with Celtic, the two Glasgow clubs being collectively known as the Old Firm, which is considered one of the world’s biggest football derbies. With more than 600 Rangers supporters’ clubs in 35 countries worldwide, Rangers has one of the largest fan bases in world football.

Steven Gerrard delivered Rangers their 55th League title in 2021 as they won the title for the first time in ten years, going on to end the league campaign undefeated, with a club record 102 points.

4. Penarol – 52 (Uruguay)

Peñarol are the most successful club in Uruguayan football, surpassing their rivals Nacional. They have a strong history of league title success, having won 52 Uruguayan Primera División titles.

In domestic football, Peñarol has won 42 tournaments in its era, and considering the titles won by its predecessor, it has claimed 52 championships overall. The club has never been relegated and has many long-standing rivalries, most notably El Clásico Uruguayo with Club Nacional de Football.

They are the most successful club in Uruguayan football, with more league titles than their arch-rivals Nacional. Peñarol’s dominance is evident in their numerous consecutive title wins, including five between 1958 and 1962, and six in a seven-year period from 1993 to 1999.

They extended their lead over Nacional in the 2024 Uruguayan Primera Division, having won their first way back in 1900.

5. Nacional – 49 (Uruguay)

Nacional FC, based in Montevideo, Uruguay, has a very successful history in Uruguayan football, particularly in the Primera División. They have won 49 league titles. Their most recent Primera División title win was in 2022.

Nacional FC are also highly decorated at the international level, with 9 titles recognised by FIFA and CONMEBOL, including three Copa Libertadores titles while in domestic tournaments, Nacional has won the Primera División title 49 times, most recently in the 2022 season.

Throughout its history, Nacional FC has consistently been a dominant force in domestic leagues. The club’s prowess on the pitch has resulted in multiple league titles and cup victories, earning it a revered place amongst the giants of national football.

6. Olympiacos – 48 (Greece)

Olympiacos has achieved significant success in the Greek Super League, securing 48 league titles, the most in Greek football history. They are also the most widely supported club in Greece and have strong support from Greek communities globally.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men have reclaimed their crown in 2024-25 after a couple of off years in which the Greek Super League title was claimed by AEK and PAOK.

Founded in 1925, Olympiacos is considered the most successful club in Greek football history, having won 48 league titles, 28 Cups (18 doubles), four Super Cups, all records, and three international titles (The UEFA Youth League in 2023-24, the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023–24 and the Balkans Cup in 1963).

Olympiacos’ dominance is further highlighted by the fact that all other Greek clubs have won a combined 41 league titles and they have won a total of 80 major domestic trophies.

7. Olimpia Asuncion – 47 (Paraguay)

Club Olimpia (internationally known as Olimpia Asunción or simply Olimpia) is the greatest Paraguayan football club of all time.

Olimpia has won a record 47 Primera División titles to date, including a unique record run of winning the league six consecutive times. Throughout their colourful history, they’ve won a plethora of Primera División titles – more than their main rival, Cerro Porteňo – and three Copa Libertadores trophies.

8. Olimpia Tegucigalpa – 45 (Honduras)

C.D. Olimpia is the most successful football team in Honduras. The club won their first Honduran title back in 1957-58 and their 45th and most recent with the 2023-24 Clausura title.

The Clausura and Apertura league system favoured in Central and South America gives dominant clubs a chance to win more trophies. The season in Honduras is divided into two halves (Apertura and Clausura), each crowning one champion.

Honduras’ most successful football club has produced some memorable players over the years, from prime Barclaysman Wilson Palacios to La Liga cult hero ‘Choco’ Lozano.

9. Al-Ahly (Egypt) – 44

Al-Ahly is the most successful club in Africa, boasting a record of 44 Egyptian Premier League titles, 39 Egypt Cup titles and 15 Egyptian Super Cups.

The club is renowned for its consistent success at both domestic and continental levels, regularly contending in CAF tournaments.

Al Ahly is widely considered the most successful club in Africa due to its impressive record in the CAF Champions League, with a record-breaking 12 titles, and a strong foundation of organisational support, extensive training facilities, a massive fan base, and a significant budget.

The club also boasts a massive and passionate fan base, both in Egypt and across Africa, which fuels their success and provides a significant revenue stream.

Al-Ahly became the most valuable sports club in Africa, with a market value of €30 million as of the 2023-24 season.

10. South China – 41 (Hong Kong)

Nicknamed the Shaolin Temple, South China Athletic Association is the most successful club in Hong Kong. The club has won 41 league titles until the 2012–13 season.

From their historic titles dating back to the 1920s, they continued winning league titles until their last and 41st in 2012-13. They haven’t won one in the modern Hong Kong Premier League era, and in 2017, withdrew from the top division, going amateur after relegating themselves down to the second tier.

On 5 June 2017, South China announced their self-relegation into the First Division, fielding an amateur squad with young players ever since.

The Hong Kong Premier League was only founded back in 2014, but the unique administrative region of China has had a top-flight league dating back to 1908, making it the oldest in all of Asia.

