.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FAMILY members, friends and associates have converged on Abuja, the nation’s capital to celebrate the first Surveyor-General of the Federation, Surveyor Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui as he marks his 90th birthday.

As part of the activities lined up for the birthday celebration, a thanksgiving mass was conducted today, Wednesday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

A Cultural night will be held today at Aso Hall, International Conference Center, ICC and slated for 4pm.

Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui retired from the highest position in his profession in the civil service – Surveyor-General of the Federation – after 35 years of public service in August 1988.

Omoigui, the father of the former Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mrs Ifueko Omoigui- Okauru, was born on 10 November 1931 at Iguagban Village, Uhunmwode Local Government Area, Benin-City, Edo State. He is the first child of Late Pa. Omoigui Oviawe and Madam Aiyowieren Omoigui (Nee Ighile).

Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui attended the following schools – Catholic Schools, Benin City (1938 – 45), Immaculate Conception College, Benin City (1946) and Saint Patricks’ College, Asaba (1947 – 49) from where he obtained his Cambridge School Certificate.

He taught mathematics and geography in Niger College, Benin-City immediately after leaving secondary school in 1949. In September 1953, he entered the University College, Ibadan after having passed the highly competitive entrance examination to the University College in addition to the Inter. B.Sc. examinations in Pure/Applied Maths/Geog which had been done by private study in 1953. He subsequently merged his teaching service with the public service which he rejoined in November 1957 after he obtained a B.Sc. (Special Hons.) Mathematics, London.

In pursuance of a career in Surveying, he obtained the following professional qualifications – Long Survey Course, School of Military Survey, Newbury (Diploma) in 1959, Certificate in Survey Computing Methods, U.K. in 1962, Nigerian Surveyors Licence in 1968, Certificate in Integrated Surveys for Natural Resources Development – Enschede, Netherlands in 1973. He also attended a Senior Management Course at, the University of Pittsburgh, U.S.A. in 1976.

As Surveyor-General of the Federation/ Director of the Federal Surveys department of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui spearheaded the establishment of the: National Boundary Commission; National Committee for the standardisation of Geographic names for the whole country, Surveyors’ Registration Council of Nigeria (SURCON) (to replace the Surveyor’s Licensing Board and therefore end fourteen years of infighting in the Land Surveying profession), Office of Surveyor-General of the Federation on Grade level 17 (and therefore creating many more promotion prospects for staff in the department), National Advisory Council on Surveying and Mapping.

Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui had varied field experience and served in various boundary commissions, representing Nigeria on a number of occasions. He is a leading authority on boundary issues in Nigeria and neighbouring states.

Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui has been and currently is very active in professional activities that contribute to the development of the surveying profession in Nigeria: He is a past president of the Nigeria group of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, a past secretary and chairman of the Surveyor’s licensing board ( now subsumed under the Surveyors’ Registration Council of Nigeria – SURCON), a past chairman of the Board of Examiners and a past head of the African Group of the conference of Commonwealth Surveyors.

At various times, Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui has acted in various capacities at both International, National, Federal and State Levels: Member, Board of Examiners of Nigerian Surveyors Licence Examination (1973 -1978); Secretary, Surveyors Licensing Board & Chairman Board of Examiners (1978 – 1983); Chairman, Nigerian Group of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (1980 -1982); Chairman, Surveyors Licensing Board (1984 – 1988); Member, Standing Committee of Conference of Commonwealth Surveyors & Leader of the African Group of the Conference 1983 – 1987; Member, Boundary Settlements Committee, Edo State (February, 1992); Chairman, Bendel State (Edo State) Land use and Allocation Committee (May 1991 – January 1992).

Surv. Omoigui is a very disciplined man who lives by the principles of honesty and fairness to all. He is a recipient of the University of Ibadan, Most Distinguished Alumnus Award (MDA), presented to him on 5 May 2018 in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the nation and humanity. And on 16 June 2019, he received the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria St Paul’s Catholic Church Merit Award as a Super Daddy of St Paul, in recognition of his selfless service to the Church and humanity, as well as his unblemished record in his career.

Despite his brief tenure, achievements as Director/SGF included the initiation of the following proposals through the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing: establishment of a National Boundary Commission; this was approved by the Federal Executive Council and led to the establishment of the National Boundary Commission by Decree and incorporated in the 1989 Constitution; reorganisation and upgradng of the Survey division of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. Defended before and approved by the Federal Executive Council, this led to the establishment of the office of Surveyor General of the Federation on Grade level 17 and ended the stagnation of staff by creating many promotion prospects from Grade level 16 down the line establishment of a National Committee for the standardisation of Geographic names for the whole country with a full-time executive secretary. This was approved and backed by decree. If implemented, the committee would ensure for example, consistency in the naming of streets, monuments etc.

“Establishment of the Surveyors’ Registration Council of Nigeria (SURCON). This was defended before and approved by the Federal Executive Council and led to the abolition of the Surveyor’s Licensing Board and the establishment of SURCON by decree. This singular act ended fourteen years of infighting in the Land Survey profession. It resulted in once and for all registration (as Surveyors) of all present and former State Surveyor Generals; present and former Hydrographers of the Nigeria Navy etc; establishment of the National Advisory Council on Surveying and Mapping. This was approved by the Federal Executive Council and the council under his chairmanship was inaugurated by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing.

In addition, he prepared a memorandum presented by the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to the Federal Executive Council for a 5-year programme for the demarcation, survey and mapping of Nigeria’s international and interstate boundaries. This was approved and provided the wherewithal for the 5-year project. He also established offices of the Federal Surveys in all states of the federation.

As leader of the Nigerian delegation to the conference of Commonwealth Surveyors (1984 to 1987), he was elected head of the African Group of the conference and a member of the organising committee.

Omoigui’ s publications include : Adapting to Life Situation on Retirement: Prospects and Problems; “The Surveyor in Post-War Reconstruction” The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors’ Annual Conference Sept., 1989

“Survey and Mapping in African An Overview from Nigeria’s Stand Point”; “Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone: Limits and Assets”.

Others are “The Role of a National Mapping Organisation: the case of Nigeria and “The Nigerian Triangulation and Scale Check Programme “