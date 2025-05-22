Why we need an enforcement unit – Surveyor General of the Federation

By John Alechenu

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGOF), Abdulganiyu Adebomehin, has called for the establishment of an enforcement unit within his office to help curb the persistent encroachment on floodplains, especially during housing and infrastructure development across Nigeria.

Adebomehin made this call during an interview on TVC News’ Breakfast Programme titled “Mapping a Brighter Future: Enhancing Nigeria’s Development Through Accurate Mapping,” which aired on Wednesday.

Speaking against the backdrop of recurring floods nationwide, the Surveyor General said:

“Floodplains are areas where people continue to build homes, despite repeated warnings. But the challenge is, we don’t have an enforcement unit to prevent this.”

He emphasized that while his office possesses accurate geospatial data, including flood, forest, and environmental maps, it lacks the legal authority to enforce compliance.

“We have the data and maps that clearly identify flood-prone areas. But without legislative backing, we cannot stop encroachments. What we need is an act of the National Assembly to empower us legally to enforce map-based decisions.”

Adebomehin also explained that while the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) plays a critical role in national planning and disaster prevention, it lacks the tools and legal mandate to act decisively:

“We do not carry arms or ammunition like security agencies, yet the disregard for our maps compromises national safety and urban planning. There must be a system where those who ignore scientifically grounded maps are held accountable.”

He noted that international best practices include enforcement mechanisms within surveyor-general offices, especially in countries that prioritize environmental and urban planning.

The SGOF also lamented inconsistent collaboration with security agencies:

“Some agencies recognize our relevance and consult us. Others don’t. Yet, OSGOF is the only agency with sovereign, scientifically validated geographic data that defines Nigeria’s land realities.”

He urged policymakers to consider giving OSGOF enforcement authority to ensure proper land use, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable development.

“If Nigeria is serious about mitigating floods and ensuring orderly development, the OSGOF must be empowered—not just as a mapping body but as a regulatory authority.”