Surveyors Council inducts 433 new members, urges excellence, innovation

The Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) has officially inducted 433 newly qualified surveyors into the profession, reaffirming its commitment to excellence, ethics, and national development.

The induction ceremony, themed “Beyond the Seal: Elevating Your Brand, Voice, and Value as a Professional,” was held on Thursday at the Chida International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Chairman of the occasion and Surveyor General of the Federation, Abduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, congratulated the inductees, describing the ceremony as “a new dawn of a promising future,” where their expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s development.

“Surveyors provide the critical framework upon which nations are built, Nigeria inclusive,” Adebomehin stated. He encouraged the inductees to embrace lifelong learning and uphold the highest standards of accuracy, precision, and ethical conduct in their professional journey.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, in his goodwill message, applauded SURCON’s dedication to professionalism. He emphasized the strategic role of surveying in Nigeria’s economic and infrastructural development, aligning it with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“To all new inductees, you are stepping into a world where new technology, geospatial intelligence, and innovation are reshaping our professions. Embrace continuous learning, uphold ethical standards, and be proud ambassadors of this noble profession,” Dangiwa urged.

Former Minister of Environment and past SURCON Registrar, Suleiman Hassan-Zarma, challenged the new surveyors to push boundaries, break barriers, and contribute to key sectors such as agriculture, housing, health, and urban development. “Add value wherever you find yourselves. The profession needs visionary leaders,” he said.

In his address, SURCON President Ganiyu Agumbiade congratulated the inductees on their achievement and reminded them of the responsibilities that come with their new status. He noted that the seal granted to them by the council is a mark of trust—and can be withdrawn if misused.

“You must serve the public diligently and uphold the dignity of the profession. Raise the bar, innovate, and create employment opportunities for yourselves,” Agumbiade charged.

The event concluded with a formal presentation of seals to the inductees, symbolizing their official entry into the profession and the responsibilities it entails.