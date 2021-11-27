*Spokesman says ‘We’re not against restructuring but that’s not our demand

By Vincent Ujumadu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Steve Oko and Emmanuel Iheaka

RECENT events across the South East geopolitical zone have shown that the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has started heeding to the words of Igbo leaders on the way forward for a lasting peace, including their all important intervention to ensure quick release of the detained leader of the pro Biafra group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB has also been applauded for suspending the Monday sit-at-home which began on August 9, 2021, with its attendant adverse effect on the economy of the region.

There have, however, been conflicting orders by some people considered to be renegades who are attempting to usurp the authority of IPOB by trying to enforce the sit-at-home even after IPOB had urged residents to go about their normal lawful duties on Mondays. On several occasions, IPOB had had to issue, warnings that it would deal with anyone found enforcing sit- at- home in any part of the South East.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful even had to issue threats to the illegal enforcers, but the warning appeared to be falling on deaf ears. In a strongly worded warning, Powerful said: “We wish to reiterate that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit-at-home order and anybody or group enforcing the relaxed order is neither from IPOB, nor from IPOB volunteer group. We are advising our people to ignore anybody enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order and go about their normal businesses because such person(s) are working for our enemies and their intention is to blackmail IPOB and set the movement against the people but they won’t succeed. Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday sit-at-home order will be treated like the enemy that he or she is.

“We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent order to desist because if we lay hold on them they will eternally regret their evil actions. Why should these unpatriotic elements be inflicting pain on our people and dragging our image to the mud? IPOB remains a non-violent movement and our peaceful approach for Biafra restoration has not changed. Nobody has the powers to enforce the suspended sit-at-home using the name of IPOB.

“The only day sit-at-home will be observed in Biafra land is when our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is appearing in court, and we shall, as usual, make it public for all to know. We hereby direct community leaders, market leaders, church leaders, and other institutions of authority in Biafra land to arrest any hoodlum trying to enforce any sit-at-home on Mondays and hand them over to IPOB. Such criminal elements must be treated in a language they understand.”

Despite the warning by the IPOB leadership, some people at Awomama in Imo State last Monday embarked on the illegal enforcement of the sit –at-home, only for them to have a confrontation with some soldiers, which led to loss of lives and destruction of property in the areas.

Reactions have also continued to trail the IPOB stand on the sit –at –home. The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria in Abia State Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo, hailed IPOB, for declaring war against the dreaded unknown gunmen wrecking havoc in parts of South East. Agomuo said the move by the group to go after the unknown gunmen would help to checkmate the worsening insecurity in the zone.

The cleric who lamented the activities of unknown gunmen and the sorrows they have inflicted on innocent citizens said that with the declaration by IPOB, the game of the perpetrators were up and urged IPOB members to live up to their promise.

Former Secretary to Abia State Government, Chief Ralf Egbu also spoke on the issue, commending IPOB for the declaration which according to him suggests that the pro-Biafra group is concerned about peace in the region.

Egbu said the move by IPOB would deal with forces of disability in South East and further argued that there was serious need to properly investigate if the faceless unknown gunmen could be outside infiltrators.

Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Umuahia North local government area, Eze Philip Ajomiwe, commended IPOB for resolving to confront unknown gunmen who he said had committed atrocities in the South East, noting that if the menace of unknown gunmen were tackled, the problem of insecurity would have been reasonably tackled in the zone.

The monarch also said that the declaration by IPOB was a vindication that the group might truly not have any link with the unknown gunmen contrary to allegations in some quarters.

Speaking on the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing said any Nigerian of goodwill who desires progress and unity of the country should support the call to release the IPOB leader..Speaking through its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Chibuzor Udekigbo, Ohaneze described those against the move as crisis merchants and national saboteurs.

He said: “Over the last few days, some crisis merchants have embarked on a malicious campaign of wickedness and national sabotage with the aim to discrediting the well-received and patriotic advocacy by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide-Youth Wing, which has mobilized enormous support from across all spheres of opinion and orientation for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We wish to make it clear that the advocacy for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release is in the best interest of unity, peace and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and anyone trying to discourage these efforts should rather be counted as an enemy of Nigeria’s survival as a united, equitable and progressive nation. Across history, nations have continued to adopt political methods in resolving issues of this nature and records show that these political methods have guaranteed more sustainable peace, unity and healing than force or punishment.

Emma Powerful makes more clarifications

How will IPOB handle the issue of those enforcing sit-at- home that has been suspended?

We have issued warnings to those enforcing our suspended sit-at-home and also warned those attacking and snatching vehicles from our people in the name of unknown gunmen. IPOB will never allow them have a breathing space to humiliate and intimidate our people because IPOB is a peaceful movement and our sole purpose is to achieve Biafra freedom, not to intimidate people.

We know that the Department of State Services, DSS is the one creating different groups to demonize IPOB but they don’t know how IPOB movement is structured. For 100 years to come, IPOB will remain a puzzle to them. Those creating different Facebook accounts distracting IPOB leadership don’t know how IPOB operates and should not think that they can destroy the movement or the leadership. The Monday Sit-at-home was suspended long ago.

The suspension was based on compelling need not to compound the woes of our people. IPOB is a freedom fighting movement and a listening group. IPOB heeded various appeals from our people but the agents of darkness recruited by the wicked Nigeria security agencies are still moving about enforcing a sit at home that has been suspended. Their aim is to implicate IPOB as a violent organization but they came too late.

What is IPOB’ s position on the visit to Aso Rock by some Igbo leaders on the release of IPOB leader, Maxi Nnamdi Kanu?

We don’t have any position on that. We are waiting for the unconditional release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, because he committed no offence to deserve his current ordeals and inhuman treatments.

If the Nigerian government eventually releases the IPOB leader, what do you think will likely follow?

IPOB members and indeed Biafrans and friends of Biafra will be happy and thank our God, Chukwu Okike Abiama.

If government embarks on restructuring of the country from the point of view of the Igbo, will that assuage IPOB leadership to relax some of its demands?

Nigerian government must bear one thing in mind; IPOB is not fighting restructuring. We are not against restructuring but our demand is not restructuring. Our demand is restoration of Biafra State. All we need is a date for referendum to decide whether or not we want to continue with this forced marriage. Those who think Nigeria is ready for restructuring may have to think again. Those benefiting from the current lopsidedness have made restructuring impossible. They are unlikely to heed the clamour for restructuring. But for us, the only thing that can make us slow down a little is government giving us date for referendum. Restoration of the sovereign State of Biafra is a divine mandate. Our eternal leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, told them to restructure Nigeria and they said no and killed millions of Biafrans in the war. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB did not come on board to demand restructuring; we are for total freedom and independence.

IPOB position on the conduct of Anambra election made it possible for a peaceful exercise. How did you achieve this?

What happened in Anambra State during governorship elections is what can be called masterstroke to those evil politicians who wanted to take over Anambra State Government House by all means. By the time we frustrated their evil plots, they did not have time again to apply plan B. If we did not suspend that five day sit -at -home, the desperadoes who wanted to enslave Anambra at all cost would have taken over the state with the powers that be in Abuja. Some people always say that IPOB members are not politicians; that we are miscreants. Yes we are not politicians but we are not illiterates. We are not miscreants. And the kind of politics we do, you cannot understand it.

Your advice to the people, going forward

Our advice to the people is : let everybody have endurance and wait for the coming of independent Biafra nation. Nobody can stop what God ordained, and God has long ordained that Biafra will be free. Our people must understand that there are obvious prices to pay for our freedom to come, and that is what we are paying now, including the abduction of our leader. But very soon the Egyptians we see today, we shall see them no more! Weeping can endure for a night, but Joy comes in the morning.