By Bashir Bello

Members of the National Air Traffic Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN), has elected new executives as Rabiu Mohammed Sani emerges the president to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

Sani polled 51 votes to emerge the association’s President against his opponent who got 12 votes.

Speaking while delivering his acceptance speech, the incoming President said that there was no loser as every member will be carried along to contribute to the overall improvement of NACAN.

Sani however unveiled a 7 points agenda to strengthen employers and workers relationships.

According to him, “We will reestablish direct communication channel between all financial members and the executives in ways that every voice counts. We will hit the ground running to ensure that dues are not only pooled timeously but used judiciously.

“Similarly, we will work to ensure the approval of additional ratings to all Air traffic Communications Officers as initiated by the present and previous NACAN Leadership as a reward for service.

“We will also ensure equality in the system for fairness to thrive. Transparency in the financial system by updating members on every income and expenditure. This will also include quarterly financial Reports accessible to all members.

“Equally, we will promote the values of inclusivity and openness. This is to further the culture of seeking suggestions, listening to critique, accepting correction and working together through all tides.

“We will also establish an Electronic Voting system that will enable all financial members to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes or offices and thereby, minimising the financial burden on NACAN and also setting a pace for future members,” he stated.

Sani further commended the immediate past executives for their selfless contributions to the upliftment of their association and promised not to let them down by continuing from where they stopped while appealing to NACAN members to exercise patience as the association was passing through challenges that will entail sacrifice from them.

However, the former chairman of The national association of Air-Traffic Engineers (NAAE) Kano branch and former Zonal Chairman of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) NAMA Kano-Zone, Engr. (ATSEP) Gafaru O. Oboirien hailed the election of Sani as the Association’s President noting that he is hardworking and competent to take the association to the next level.

