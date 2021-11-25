By Arogbonlo Israel

Members of Great Ife Alumni Association, United State branch have urged authorities at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Osun to ensure the slain Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student at the institution, gets justice.

This was contained in a letter signed by the President Mr. Adeolu Esho and Director of Secretariat, Mr. Doyin Owobamirin.

Adegoke went to Ile-Ife to sit for an examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro campus, when he was declared missing on November 7.

It was learned that deceased had lodged in Hilton hotel located in Ile-Ife, Osun State between October 22 and November 5, 2021, before he was declared missing.

Adegoke’s body was discovered after some suspects were arrested by the police.

The alumni members stated that justice must be served for the deceased to forestall a recurrence of such act.

“All Alumni members of our great institution must feel safe at any point in time when they want to visit the institution and lodge within the university premises or in nearby hotels. The way this case is handled will determine that.

“Hence, the school management should make sure justice is served to forestall a recurrence of such dastardly act.

“OAU recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of the school in which the USA chapter of the alumni actively participated. It was shocking that after such a huge event like that to now have to deal with the death of one of our own through such a gruesome nature.

“We hereby extend our condolences to the family of the deceased, the OAU community and everyone mourning the loss of Mr. Timothy Adegoke,” the letter partly read.

