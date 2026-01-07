OAU probes death of medical student

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— THE management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday, disclosed that it is working with relevant authorities to unravel the circumstances behind the death of one of its medical students, Timilehin Toromade.

Toromade, 18, a Part Three student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery, was reported to have died in his sleep.

The institution, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the deceased’s roommate disclosed that he died in his sleep around 2 am.

The statement reads: “The deceased student, Timilehin Adetoye Toromade, with matriculation number CLI/2022/133, might have died after two in the morning because one of his roommates said that he opened the door for one of them at that time.

“The loss of a young life filled with promise, purpose, and potential is a tragedy that words alone cannot adequately capture.”

Describing the incident as deeply painful and distressing, the institution noted that the University community is united in grief over the untimely departure of a student who had embraced the rigours of medical training with the hope of, one day, healing others and serving humanity, adding, “his passing has left a void in the hearts of his peers and all who knew him.”

“The University Management assures the public that it is working closely with relevant authorities to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, in line with established medical procedures. The University is also putting in place appropriate support measures to assist students and members of the University community who have been emotionally affected by this tragic loss.

“At this moment of collective mourning, we call on students, staff, alumni, and friends of the institution to remain calm, compassionate, and prayerful, and to uphold the values of empathy and solidarity for which the Great Ife is renowned”, the statement added.