The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Southwest Zone D has confirmed that the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Dr Rahman Adedoyin is in police detention.

The association, in a statement dated November 24, 2021, signed by its Coordinator and Public Relations Officer, Comrades Adegboye Emmanuel, TeeJay, and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, OPIANO, which was obtained by Vanguard in Osogbo on Thursday, stated that the association leadership during a visit to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode were availed the opportunity to meet the hotelier in police detention.

“The leadership of NANS Southwest alongside the Students Union representatives of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) paid a working visit to Osun State Commissioner of Police; CP Olawale Olokode. This visit afforded us the opportunity to engage the Nigeria Police Force directly and assess the level of investigatory work done so far.

“At the end of the meeting, On our demand, we were allowed to see Dr Ramon Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel and Suites who is currently detained at the Police Headquarters, Osun State.

“On this note, we want to affirm that Dr Ramon Adedoyin is being held in line with the police’s normal standard, contrary to a rumour circulating on Social Media that he is enjoying VIP treatment in the cell.

“Among other things, the police is still waiting for the postmortem result which will largely influence the direction of the investigation. As much as we are all pained, we urge the media and general public to refrain from sensationalism and stick with just the facts.

“We must state this emphatically and give a strict warning that no one should commercialize the demise of the victim at all levels. The Zonal leadership is undoubtedly capable to discharge duties appropriately to all quarters.

“As we keep solidarizing with the OAU community and the deceased’s family, we assure that we shall continue to do everything within our capacity to ensure that justice is served”, it reads in parts.

