— How my daughter was kidnapped – Mother

Dayo Johnson Akure

Abductors of the three-year-old Mary Fasina in Akure, the Ondo state capital have demanded N20 million ransom to free her from their captivity.

A reliable source told Vanguard in Akure that the kidnappers have an open line of communication with the girl’s parents.

Recall that Mary was abducted at about 8 pm on Wednesday at her parent’s residence located along Ondo road in Akure metropolis.

The victim was reportedly abducted when she and another member of the family were about to open the gate of the house for their mother who was coming back from an outing.

Vanguard gathered that the abductors who were masked robbed the mother after which they took the little girl away.

A family source told vanguard that the kidnappers have confirmed that the baby was in their custody.

” The kidnappers have contacted the family and they have requested for N20m ransom before the girl would be released by them.

” The parents of the baby have pleaded with them to reduce the ransom but they remained adamant.

” They have not called again after the initial communication with the victim’s parents. They warned the parents not to involve the security operatives especially the Amotekun if they still want to see their child alive.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim’s mother, Taiwo Fasina, said that that the ugly incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday night at the second army barrack gate, along Ondo road Akure.

According to her, the suspected kidnappers numbering two, took the girl away at gunpoint when she was about to enter the gate to her residence.

“ As I was getting home from church, my children went to open the gate for me. When we got there, we did not see anybody until we entered the compound. I even thought they were the vigilantes.

” They asked me to give them the car key, l gave them. On getting down, they threatened to shoot me if I didn’t give them the car key.

” l gave them the car key. They asked for my money, they picked the bag themselves and took all the money.

“They asked me to lie on the ground so I could not look up, but faintly I saw one of them carrying something, but I just thought they were carrying a bag and I didn’t know whether it was my baby girl they carried.

” They used masks to cover their noses and mouths and asked me not to shout. They didn’t go in the car, they only went with the car key.

” l was calling Mary, where are you? I then noticed that I didn’t see the girl, that was when I started shouting and people came around.

“A neighbour coming from an okada rider followed them, shouting ‘thief thief’ but they had gone far.

” They came with a Mercedes Benz car without a number plate.”

