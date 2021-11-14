By Dapo Akinrefon

THE lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, Sunday, said he is more concerned about building sustainable development that will make life more meaningful for future generations rather than concerning himself with the 2023 general elections.

In a statement, the lawmaker faulted allegations by some of the supporters of Professor Julius Ihonvbere, who accused him of planning to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to confront Adams Oshiomhole.

Alimikhena said: “This is a crucial time in our history and we don’t need wrong leadership at this crucial time. A leader who means well for his people should not be talking about an election by this time. I am focusing on bringing more development to my people and it’s not time to pay attention to people who have made a career of lying.

“It is only a man who has no focus that gets distracted. Even Adams Oshiomhole himself knows the truth and the source of the rumour so why should I care about their opinion. The same people raised a similar alarm in 2019 that I wanted to fight Oshiomhole till today we are still together. I have no reply to their allegations because it is baseless. You can’t put something on anything. I urged my supporters to ignore the crude and misleading utterance and not engage anyone on this issue.

“It’s only an enabling environment that can attract investors to invest. Part of my efforts in that direction is by massive support to our local security agencies to enable them to secure the environment in complementary capacity with the Police force. We have built enabling environment through infrastructural development, provision of basic needs of our people in areas of Health care, education, electricity, portable water supply, roads, and erosion control in various communities among others.”

According to him, no task should command higher priority for a leader than that of reducing poverty.

He said: “We have an Edo North economy to recover, a people to serve and a manifesto to fulfill. Every one of us must think about how to make Edo North the limelight of Edo State. This new culture and thinking should inform and animate our daily conduct as leaders rather than crude utterances that are capable of creating hostility thereby destroying that which we seek to build.

