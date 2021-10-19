The Nigeria Association of Computer Students, NACOS, held a hybrid Innovation Summit between October 12th and 14th at Nile University, Abuja themed Technology Renaissance for Innovation and Productivity (TRIP 2021).

Present at the event on 13th October 2021 were Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, an entrepreneur and founder of Startup Arewa and Senior Special Assistants to the President namely; Oge Modie, SSA (Strategic Communications), Colonel Felix Alaita (rtd.), SSA (Country Risk Assessment and Evaluation), and Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, SSA (Digital Transformation).

During this summit, Mr. Guobadia praised NACOS as an active member of the technology ecosystem and digital economy. He went further to emphasize their importance to the future of Nigeria and why their contributions are essential to the country’s digital economy.

“Organisations like the Nigeria Association of Computing Students are key and the bedrock

of the technology ecosystem and the digital economy. We do not take you for granted and

we look forward to your contributions. (In tech) You are the NOW and the FUTURE!”

Oswald talked about the Nigeria Startup Bill (NSB) as one among a series of

key initiatives the Presidency intends to use to build a more sustainable ecosystem for young people in Nigeria to thrive and scale.

According to him, the Bill will provide regulatory clarity, enabling environment, and improved access to capital to support the growth and scalability of startups.

He noted that the journey to build a sustainable digital economy is still ongoing.

He ended the speech by reminding everyone that the NSB is taking a Big Tent approach towards achieving its goals.

Therefore, the support of the general public and all who share the vision of seeing young people succeed is needed now, more than ever, he noted.

“…Today, we call on you to join this journey, to support the NSB! Go back to your physical and digital campuses and spread the word about your Nigeria Startup Bill. Push the NSB to the far ends of your networks and recruit others to carry it further. This is your Bill!” He added.

Mohammed Ibrahim Jega commended NACOS for its growth and encouraged the students to take advantage of every opportunity that has been made available to them during the summit.

A significant highlight of the event was the students’ awareness and enthusiasm towards ways in which they can support the Startup Bill.

Vanguard News