SPOFEC gives Rolls-Royce Ghost more power, presence

By Theodore Opara

WITH an additional 114 horsepower and thrilling sound for 12-cylinder engine at the touch of button, SPOFEC, a German customisation company has turned the new Rolls-Royce Ghost to sportiest interpretation of Rolls-Royce sedan ever.

SPOFEC is a business division of NOVITEC Group dedicated exclusively to the customisation of the current Rolls-Royce vehicles from Goodwood.

The customisation gives the Ghost even greater driving dynamics and an even more extravagant appearance.

For example, SPOFEC engine tuning ups the output of the twin-turbo twelve-cylinder engine to 504 kW/685 hp and bumps peak torque to 958 Nm. This cuts the sprint time from 0-100 km/h to a mere 4.5 seconds.

The top speed remains limited to 250 km/h.

To match the improved driving dynamics, SPOFEC gives the new Ghost an even more athletic design with carbon bodywork components that feature sporty and elegant styling. SPOFEC forged wheels with a diameter of 22 inches developed in cooperation with US rim manufacturer Vossen fill out the wheel wells perfectly.

The SPOFEC suspension module lowers the ride height of the luxury sedan by about 40 millimeters.

A standard peak output of 420 kW/571 hp and 850 Nm of torque means that there are quite a few reserves slumbering in the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine of the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The optimal fertile ground for the SPOFEC engine specialists who adapt a plug-and-play N-TRONIC module to the electronic engine control unit.

It introduces new mapping for injection and ignition, which SPOFEC programmed in a complex series of tests, and moderately increases the boost pressure.

As a result, the output of the twelve-cylinder jumps to 504 kW / 685 hp at a low 5,400 rpm. At the same time, peak torque grows to 958 Nm.

This also improves the pulling power in daily driving and the acceleration figures. The enhanced luxury sedan shoots from rest to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Due to the high vehicle weight, the electronic speed limitation to 250 km/h remains unchanged.

SPOFEC optionally underscores these significantly improved dynamics with a more thrilling sound as well. To this end, the company developed a stainless sport exhaust with actively controlled exhaust flaps.

It enables the driver to select either a decidedly discreet or a very powerful exhaust note from inside the cockpit by remote control.

The SPOFEC designers were tasked to give the Rolls-Royce Ghost a sporty-elegant touch. To do so, they developed tastefully styled and aerodynamically efficient bodywork components for both wheelbase variants of the Ghost. The components are produced from lightweight yet high-strength carbon.

The new SPOFEC front fascia characterises the fresh face for the Rolls-Royce. Large air intakes give it a visually striking appearance. What is more: It also reduces front-axle lift at high speeds and thus further optimizes the directional stability.

The new aerodynamic-enhancement component optionally also comes with LED position markers and perfectly transitions to the likewise new SPOFEC front fenders. These fenders feature a distinctive air outlet behind the wheel arch on either side.

The SPOFEC rocker panels come in tailor-made versions for the Ghost models with short or long wheelbase.

They give the British four-door car an even lower and sleeker visual stance. SPOFEC also gives the rear view an athletic upgrade with a new rear fascia and spoiler lip.

Vanguard News Nigeria