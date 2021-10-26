Sheikh Gumi should be behind bars, CAN tells FG

Sheikh Gumi

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Tuesday, challenged the Federal Government to immediately arrest fiery Islamic clerical, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi.

The umbrella Christian body told Vanguard that security agencies should also swing into action by investigating the claim made by the Muslim scholar that declaring bandits as terrorists by the government would come with a price.

Recall that Gumi had in a Facebook post warned that foreign jihadists would come into the country should Nigeria insist on branding the bandits behind the country’s insecurity as agents of terror.

READ ALSO:

Reacting, CAN’s Director of National Issues and Social Welfare, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said: “The Federal Government appears to be treating Sheikh Ahmed Gumi with kid gloves.

“It’s unfortunate and we are worried, disappointed, and pained that he would make such a bold statement unchallenged.

“But the Church will no longer keep silent. Enough is enough. We will take him up word-for-word henceforth.

“The Federal Government should do the needful and arrest him. Is Gumi the owner of Nigeria?

“What effrontery has him to challenge the verdict of the people that the bandits are the enemies seeking to destroy our nation?

“Someone must call him to order. He must stop making threats to Nigerians and Nigeria. Gumi should be behind bars.”

Vanguard News Nigeria