Osinbajo, others to grace occasion

By Providence Adeyinka

Further insight into Nigeria’s medium to long term energy programme would be unveiled at the Seplat Energy Summit which has been scheduled for October 7, 2021with the theme: “Global Trends in Energy Transition and the African Perspective”.

A statement from the organisation said that the summit would be flagged open by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is expected to give Federal Government strategic positioning in the programme.



Speakers include: Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari; Director/CEO, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Engr. Sarki Auwalu; Managing Director, Total Energies E&P Nigeria Limited; Mike Sangster; Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote; and Group Managing Director/CEO, Nigeria Exchange Group, Oscar Onyema.

Others include: founder and publisher of Thisday Newspapers/Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena; Head Investment Banking ME&A, Citi Group, Miguel Azevedo, and Non-Executive Directors at Seplat Energy, Bello Rabiu, and Arunma Oteh.

The keynote Speakers, Pulitzer Prize winning Author and Energy Commentator, Daniel Yergin, would talk on riveting and timely journey across this new map, illuminating the great issues of geopolitics and energy in the era of rising political turbulence.

Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown said that the summit provides the right platform to generate insightful discussion that should offer insights and knowledge to understand energy transition for the continent.