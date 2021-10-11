A 23- year-old security guard, Daniel Oki, was on Monday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two inverter batteries worth N300,000 and a set of LG home theater belonging to his employer.

The police charged Oki, who resides in Ikeja with theft and negligence of duty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in May at 11, Dupeolu St., Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

Ogu alleged that the defendant stole two big inverter batteries worth N300,000 and a set of LG home theater worth N65,000 property of his employer, Mr Tunji Adebayo.

Ogu also alleged that the defendant was arrested and he confessed that he sold the items.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria