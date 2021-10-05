Blames bad governance for proliferation of pro-Biafra groups in S’East

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Tuesday, said with the increasing level of perceived marginalisation of Ndigbo and the disunity and among Nigerians, the country was at a crossroads.

The umbrella Christian body, therefore, said the nation was in dire need of capable leaders who can unite the citizens while making basic amenities available to them.

It said such leaders should be those who were bold enough to demonstrate fair play, justice, and before the people, stressing that without doing so, the agitation by secessionists will continue to mount.

CAN’s Director of National Issues and Social Welfare, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard.

He was reacting to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s claim that over 30 secessionist groups exist in South East, which according to him, highlights the marginalisation of the people.

Adegbite said, “Nigeria is at a crossroads, and the situation is becoming alarming. The country is not in a good shape.

“But you can’t blame the citizens, because it’s a problem of bad governance. That is why more people and groups are clamouring for secession from Nigeria.

“Unless the Federal Government brings Nigerians together to sit-down and discuss the structure and unity of this country, there mat be no end in sight for the agitations.

“Our leaders must exercise fair play, justice, and equity. We should stop pretending that all is well with our people. Therefore, we plead with the government to create room for us to sit-down as brothers and sisters and dialogue to make progress.

“Moreover, if someone is not comfortable, the tendency to complain and seek to get out of the situation will arise. So, let our leaders ensure that Nigeria is governed properly.

“Nigerians are not making complex demands on the government. The people simply want the basic amenities. If the ordinary citizen is able to meet up with the necessities of life, nobody will seek to secede from Nigeria.”

