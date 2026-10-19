IPOB urges Britain to press Nigeria for Nnamdi Kanu’s appeal

Nnamdi Kanu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the British Government to use its diplomatic channels to press Nigeria to hear the pending appeal of its leader, Mazie Nnamdi Kanu, without further delay.

In a statement on Monday signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the British Government should engage Nigerian authorities over the delay in the hearing of Kanu’s appeal and other related cases.

The group questioned Britain’s response to Kanu’s legal situation, arguing that its stated policy of assisting British nationals detained abroad when internationally accepted standards are not met should inform its engagement with Nigeria.

IPOB asked the British Government to explain how Kanu’s treatment aligns with international standards on legality, due process and fundamental human rights.

The group raised five issues, including Kanu’s rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021, the Court of Appeal’s judgment of October 13, 2022, his conviction in November 2025, the status of some charges and the delay in hearing his appeal.

On his rendition, IPOB cited Opinion No. 25/2022 of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which it said called for Kanu’s immediate release.

It also questioned the subsequent proceedings against him in light of the Court of Appeal’s judgment, which discharged him on specified counts.

The group further challenged the legal basis of Kanu’s conviction, arguing that the terrorism legislation underlying the charges had been repealed. It cited Section 36(12) of the Nigerian Constitution, which provides that a person cannot be convicted of a criminal offence unless the offence and its penalty are prescribed in a written law.

IPOB also questioned the inclusion of counts it said had previously been discharged by the Court of Appeal, arguing that the issues required clarification in the ongoing legal process.

On the delayed appeal, the group urged Britain to make representations to the Nigerian Government to ensure that the case is heard promptly.

IPOB maintained that diplomatic representations over due process, human rights and delays in judicial proceedings would not amount to interference in Nigeria’s judicial independence.

It said it was not asking Britain to dictate the outcome of the case but to use its diplomatic engagement to encourage the timely hearing of Kanu’s appeal.

The group called on the British Government to press Nigeria to list and hear the appeal, alongside related cases before the relevant courts, without further delay.

Kanu was convicted on terrorism-related charges in November 2025 and sentenced to life imprisonment. His legal team has challenged his conviction.

IPOB said the British Government should demonstrate its commitment to protecting its citizens by seeking a prompt hearing of the pending appeal.