Barely one month after Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) announced that it had received ‘Award of Merit’ from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the global shipbuilding giant has been nominated for Forbes Best of Africa Energy Award coming up in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

SHIN disclosed that it has received notification to receive Forbes Best of Africa Offshore Oil and Gas Facilities Development Award, and to speak at the FIN/Forbes Oil and Gas Roundtable session of the Africa-UAE Trade Investment Forum scheduled for November 21 to 23.

Co-hosted by Foreign Investment Network and the Government of Dubai, Forbes Africa-UAE Trade Investment Forum is aimed to stimulate wider inclusiveness between countries to speed up the actualization of prosperous Africa; act as advocacy machinery for the development of job creation and incubation systems for African youths at the grassroots and impact on the participants improved know-how on available opportunities for trade, investment and so on.

SHIN will receive the award on November 21, 2021 at the prestigious 7-star Burj Al Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Expected key participants at the trade and investment forum include; President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa; President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe; President Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who is also Chairperson of the African Union; Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman Dubai Chamber of Commerce; Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director, Directions Investment Holding Company (DIHC); Beata Habyarimana, Minister of Trade and Industry, Rwanda; Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria; Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa.

The theme of this year’s roundtable is: ‘Energy Security within Trade and Investment Ecosystem.’

The event will speak to offshore oil and gas facilities development and contracting proposition within the energy sphere and celebrate Africa-UAE trade and investment sustainability opportunities.

Forbes Best of Africa Offshore Oil and Gas Facilities Development Award is not the first international award to be received by SHIN.

In September 2019, the company won a highly commended award for its ‘Contribution to the Development of Regional Maritime Cluster’ at the prestigious Sea trade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa held in Dubai.

SHIN had also won ‘Breakthrough Deal of the Year 2018’ and ‘African Project of the Year 2019’ in Africa Assembly award held in Paris, organized by the Oil and Gas Council in Paris for the Egina FPSO unit built for Nigeria’s Egina oil field.

SHIN had also in February 2020 received ‘Award for Technological Breakthrough’ at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja

The award was in honour of SHIN for the innovations introduced during the construction of the Egina Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) unit, the world’s largest FPSO, which was built for the Egina oil field, the deepest offshore oil and gas field in Nigeria.

Earlier in April, 2019, SHIN was also recognised by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) with the first place winner for the most impactful contribution to local content development since 2017 to date.

The company had also written Nigeria’s name in the global business and technology map in April 2021 with its recognition with award of ‘Excellence in FPSO Services’ under the utility/energy category of the 2021 Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards.