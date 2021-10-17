



Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, on Saturday charged newly elected state executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconcile aggrieved members and convert new ones.

Uzodimma gave the charge after the party’s congress in Owerri, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the party adopted consensus voice voting system to elect its officers.

The governor commended the 1,700 delegates for their unanimous votes for the officers and for demonstrating that “democracy is working in Imo state.”

He also commended the organising committee, as well as members of the party for their resilience in ensuring a hitch-free exercise.

Uzodimma said: “Having struggled in the past three months to lay a solid foundation that will enable the growth of the party, I urge you not to betray the confidence reposed on you by the party.

“Go out there and carry out political evangelism, preach the good message, tell the story the way it is and our party will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Uzodimma urged the executives to also reconcile aggrieved members of the party, and also recruit new ones.

“So that our government of prosperity, which is the hallmark of our administration, will impact on all of us,” he added.

He pledged to give the newly elected executive all the support it required, saying “APC is a national party that produced me, if it fails then I have failed and if APC succeeds, it means I have succeeded.

“My success is our success and our success is my success,” he added.

Earlier, Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mr Godwin Anaughe, said the emergence of the executive had provided a structure that would lead the party into victory in 2023.

NAN further reports that Dr Macdonald Ebere was elected as the state chairman of the party, while Mr Mathew Omegara was elected as deputy chairman.

Other elected officers include Mr Greg Madu, Secretary; Mr Ikechukwu Umeh, Organising Secretary; Mrs Ifeoma Ndukwu, Women Leader and Mr Peter Madu, Auditor, among others.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, Ebere commended Uzodimma, delegates and the party faithful, for finding him and other executive members worthy of service.

Ebere also commended the immediate past chairman of the party, Mr Marcelinus Nlemigbo, for his role in positioning the party and taking it to an enviable height.

“I will be a chairman for everybody and not for anybody or any group; I have come to serve, unite and amalgamate,” he said.

Ebere also solicited for support and good counsel that would help in building the party for future elections.