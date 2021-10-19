The Police Command in Ogun on Tuesday said it arrested three armed robbery suspects; Daniel Okereke, Henry Osagwe and Wisdom Aruba, who had been terrorising Mowe area of the state.

Police Spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun, that the suspected robbers were arrested at 10 p.m. on Oct. 18.

He explained that the robbers were arrested following information received by the policemen attached to the Mowe Divisional Headquarters.

He added that a group of seven men, suspected to be armed robbers, was sighted in a hideout at Ajeonibode area of Mowe in Ogun, perfecting plans for the attack.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mowe Division, CSP Saminu Akintunde, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to flight, but with the assistance of members of the community, three of them were apprehended while others escaped.

“Recovered from them are: one locally made short gun loaded with two live cartridges, two jackknives and charms,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation.

The CP also directed a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang with the view to bringing them to justice within the shortest possible time.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria