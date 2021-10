As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s National Convention gets underway, below are images from the Eagles Square venue:

Owokoniran.

Amb. Taofeek Arapaja(left) and Dr. Amos Fawole

From left— Akindele Ojo, Administrative Secretary; Mabel Oboh, Publicity Secretary to; Chief Rahman Owokoniran, South-West PDP General Secretary.

Arapaja and Oboh.



Rita Ortiz

Vanguard News Nigeria