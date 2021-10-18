Omo-Agege

Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the reign of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State would end in 2023.

Omo-Agege who stated while receiving over 5,000 decampees from the PDP into the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oviri-Ogor and Ughelli urban, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State, said everything has an expiry date.

Insisting that the terminal date for the PDP in the state is already very near, he said; “although 2023 is still far Omo-Agege is coming. What we are going to use their eyes to see, they won’t believe it. APC has already won the 2023 election, PDP and Okowa knows.”

The Deputy Senate President who was received by mammoth crowd, said; “the youths and women are the owners of party and owners of town and not the leaders. They are the ones that can make or spoil a town. I say this not to undermine our leaders.

Omo-Agege who was joined by the outgoing state Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue, the incoming State Chairman, Engr Omene Sobotie, incoming Delta Central Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, the APC chairman in Ughelli North local government, Mr. Obakpororo Onoabeje, Mr Roland Oyibo, Chief John Omoyibo, amongst other party leaders to receive the decampees, assured them that they would be treated equally with other members of the party.

He said: “I welcome you all to this party and I promise you that you will enjoy every privilege that others are enjoying. Whether you are old or new you are all equal. In this party we don’t have joiners and founders and that is what separates me from other leaders. They will say this and this just joined the party yesterday but I don’t believe in that, whether yesterday or today, you are all one.”

Speaking earlier at Oviri-Ogor town hall, President General of Oviri-Ogor community, Chief Monday Otobrise who led the decampees in the town, said they were endeared to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege due to his accessibility, adding that for the first time they were having a representative that is always in touch with them.

Otobrise said; “Omo-Agege gave us new transformers, street lights, renovated our schools, gave us empowerment, and all these he did being a member of the opposition party. Things that our party, the party we worked for, the party we delivered cannot do for use he has done for us. We have seen that he has the light and have decided to follow him.”

Also speaking on behalf of the decampees youths, the Youth Chairman of Oviri-Ogor community, Mr Voke Onogure said the Deputy President of the Senate has done well for them.

At the Ughelli urban, Mr David Okorare who spoke on behalf of the decampees, spoke in the same vein, adding that they were proud of the leadership style of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Okorare said their decision to dump their former political party was stemmed from the purposeful representation and leadership of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He commended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his human capacity and infrastructural development effort in the Delta Central Senatorial District, adding that the Deputy President of the Senate has empowered so many persons and influenced many people-oriented projects to the area.

