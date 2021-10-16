One of Nigeria’s most preferred, fashion brand, Outspok’n has opened a new store in Surulere, Lagos. According to Adesola Balogun, Creative Direction, Outspok’n, his wealth of exposure and experience has drawn him into building a fashion brand seasoned with expert tailoring, top notch finishing and an applauding touch of quality combined with value for money.

“What makes Outspok’n exceptional is our attention to the customer’s needs. We like to tailor our outfits to fit the customer’s preference which is why we make it bold to say we are not for everybody. We aim to churn out the best quality outfits in the least quality time.”

Attesting to their exceptional value, Adesola stated that, “Our inspiration comes mostly from the pieces that are getting us excited at the moment. For instance, we have fallen in love with aso oke and that love seems to express itself in so many ways. Our customers have absolutely loved it.”

With a vision to conquer and serve a pool of fashion enthusiasts and clientele the company recently opened a new store in Surulere, Lagos to offer a one of a kind tailoring experience with a added touch of class. Talking about his new store and the experiences to be expected he mentioned that, “The new store affords us to take care of our customers needs and requests in a bigger space and also to express ourselves better. Customers should expect better quality and service delivery at its best.”