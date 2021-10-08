By Arogbonlo Israel

Excitement, as the pioneer set of Sacred Heart Girls Model Secondary School in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo formally handed over renovated buildings to the school.

The project, which was managed by Engr. Izegbuwa Iyalekhue, also a pioneer alumnus, saw the completion of a block of five classrooms and the renovation of Vice Principal’s office among other notable infrastructural developments in the 30-year-old school.

Since its establishment, infrastructure in Sacred Heart Girls Model Secondary School, one of the five unity schools established by Colonel John Yeri, Military Administrator of the defunct Bendel State, has deteriorated gradually over the years.

All thanks to the Class of ’96 who saw it deemed fit to give back to their Alma mata, by raising a sum of N10,241,951.00 through personal contributions, donations from friends, family and well-meaning individuals, to make the project a reality.

The pioneer set also “gave out awards to eleven outstanding students. Two of the students received full scholarship for the academic year, and others received plaques and cash prizes. The teachers were not left out. They received cash gifts (10,000 for teachers and 20,000 for the Principal), in commemoration of the World Teachers Day.

The goal is to celebrate hard work and encourage the recipients to do better”.

Furthermore, in collaboration with MTN Nigeria, MTN branded school bags and notebooks were given to all the students of the school and extra notebooks were kept in the school for future use, Vanguard learned.

Speaking on behalf of the Class of ‘96, Omonefe Eruotor told the students that they were not just receiving “a building, but also, a mantle” to handle the structures as their own, study, become the best that they can be and realise that they have a responsibility to God, themselves, their family and society at large.

In his remarks, the Chief Inspector of Education, Esan South East Local Government Area, representing the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Edo State, appreciated the Class of ‘96 for their commitment to their Alma Mata and encouraged the school to make good use of the structures.

The representative of His Royal Highness, the Onojie of Ubiaja, appreciated the donors, stating that “we have never seen this type of thing in this community”.

He encouraged the students to ensure they do not deface the building with ink.

Also, the principal of the school, Mrs Omoike, appreciated the Class of ‘96 for remembering the school.

“My office now looks like that of a Local Government Chairman.

“Your set is written in diamond in our hearts,” she said.

The students were excited, and as they danced with the members of the Class of ‘96, received gifts, took photos and ate to satisfaction.

