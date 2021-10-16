As Solanke, Ibru, chair Annual Confab

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Economist and Founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, CON; former Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, as well as Founder, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (now GTCo) and FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola have been billed to attend the forth coming 20th anniversary and Annual conference of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ .

Also, Nigeria’s first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Chief Folake Solanke, CON and Chairman/Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers – Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, MFR would Chair the Annual Conference which would hold on the 4th and 5th of November, 2021.

The event according to the Chairperson of the Executive Council WIMBIZ, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo has an interesting line-up of iconic events and legendary personalities to grace the week-long celebrations specially curated to spotlight the non-profit’s 20-year contribution to elevating the status of women in Nigeria and Africa.

“For the first time in the history of WIMBIZ, five pre-conference events will be rolled out to commemorate this 20th anniversary: Legends Ball, Art and Fashion Exhibition, Golf Tournament, Virtual Masterclasses and a special edition of its Big Sister, a corporate social responsibility programme.

Speaking at the press briefing, Ihyembe-Nwankwo stated that, “We are excited to reflect on the WIMBIZ story and our journey thus far, it has been an awesome run; but where do we go from here? We are still very challenged.

“When we look at the numbers of representation, particularly in politics, we are still significantly underrepresented. So, on the one hand, we are celebrating progress, on the other hand, there is still a lot to be done. We encourage everyone to join us so we work as a collective to build a new narrative for women. The power is in our hands, she said.

On the theme, “Celebrating Legacy”, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, noted that, “WIMBIZ is focused on nation building and one person or group can’t build a nation, we all have a role to play in the development of our nation especially as it concerns gender parity and inclusivity.

“The 20th WIMBIZ Anniversary and Annual Conference will tell the stories of pacesetters and celebrate women who have shattered ceilings, overcome adversity, broken stereotypes, enabled empowerment and created opportunities for all”, she concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria