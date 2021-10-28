Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Women Wing of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NMA) has been urged by the wife of Edo Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki to assume their rightful position and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Obaseki made the call in Benin on Wednesday during the female session of the ongoing 57th annual congress of the NVMA.

READ ALSO:Anambra Guber: Police promise to be civil, firm during poll

She however noted that the women need to build their capacity to achieve this.

She said Nigeria would be better for it only if men allow women with competitiveness assume position of authority. “Women always make the difference in any capacity they find themselves all they need is the support of their husbands.

“Women must begin to take their position and not wait for the men to hand it over to them. The women have a whole lot of work to be done towards the betterment of the country,” she stated.

According to her, “You don’t need to give any excuse because of your gender; the world os for the women and there are lots of opportunities for women and they must be open to these opportunities.”

Women are highly involved in farming including livestock farming. The Female Veterinarians are interested in supporting women in livestock subsector. Many small scale livestock farmers are women, and so Livestock disease outbreaks affects women alot.

In her welcome address, the convener of the event, Gloria Daminabo said women are highly involved in farming including livestock farming.

She said “The Female Veterinarians are interested in supporting women in livestock subsector. Many small scale livestock farmers are women, and so Livestock disease outbreaks affects women alot.”

In his goodwill message, the President of of NMVA, Dr Ibrahim Shehu said that the women need to be given the opportunity to express and develop themselves to whatever capacity they so desire.

Speaking on the Theme: “Role of Female Veterinarians As Effective Partners in Global Health Security” the discussants agreed for the women to be given the opportunity to excel.

On her part, Commissioner for Women Affairs Mrs Marrie Edekor urged the women to use their positive position to build and strong and virile nation.

Similarly, AIG Aishetu Baju, President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) canvassed for gender sensitive in all aspect of the nation’s economy.