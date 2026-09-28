Sokoto governor appoints eight district heads

Gov Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State
SOKOTO — Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has approved the appointment of eight new district heads to fill vacant traditional positions in the state.
The appointments, contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Sokoto Sultanate Council, Sa’idu Muhammad Maccido Danburan Sokoto, were made on the recommendation of the Sultanate Council.
The appointees and their respective positions are:
Salihu Sarkin Noma Kadadi — Sarkin Arewan Kadadi
Isah Daudu Gidan Madi — Ausan Gidan Madi
Gidado Muhammad Dabagi — Sarkin Gabas Dabagin Ardo
Hayatu Jibo Dallatu — Uban Kasar Tudun Wada
Abdullahi Muhammed Danchadi — Sarkin Zamfaran Danchadi
Umar Shehu Goronyo — Sarkin Gabas Goronyo
Kabiru Marafa — Ajiyan Tsaki
Muhammadu Buhari Mai Lato Gumbi — Ardon Wajake
The statement said the formal turbaning ceremony for the appointees would be conducted by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at a later date.
The Sultan and the Sultanate Council congratulated the appointees and wished them success and divine guidance in their new roles.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.