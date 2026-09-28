Sokoto governor appoints eight district heads

Gov Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State

SOKOTO — Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has approved the appointment of eight new district heads to fill vacant traditional positions in the state.

The appointments, contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Sokoto Sultanate Council, Sa’idu Muhammad Maccido Danburan Sokoto, were made on the recommendation of the Sultanate Council.

The appointees and their respective positions are:

Salihu Sarkin Noma Kadadi — Sarkin Arewan Kadadi

Isah Daudu Gidan Madi — Ausan Gidan Madi

Gidado Muhammad Dabagi — Sarkin Gabas Dabagin Ardo

Hayatu Jibo Dallatu — Uban Kasar Tudun Wada

Abdullahi Muhammed Danchadi — Sarkin Zamfaran Danchadi

Umar Shehu Goronyo — Sarkin Gabas Goronyo

Kabiru Marafa — Ajiyan Tsaki

Muhammadu Buhari Mai Lato Gumbi — Ardon Wajake

The statement said the formal turbaning ceremony for the appointees would be conducted by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at a later date.

The Sultan and the Sultanate Council congratulated the appointees and wished them success and divine guidance in their new roles.