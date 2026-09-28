Putin signs decree adding 15,500 troops to Russian army

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Constantine Palace in Saint Petersburg on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Valery SHARIFULIN / POOL / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday boosting the size of the army by 15,500 troops in the fourth such order this year.

Putin’s order comes as both Russia and Ukraine suffer mounting casualties in the more than four-and-a-half-year Ukraine war.

The decree did not give a reason for the troop increase.

“The authorised personnel strength of the Russian armed forces is to be set at 2,441,630 units, including 1,550,500 military personnel,” the decree said.

Putin had previously signed documents boosting the size of the army in March, June and July.

The combined increase since March amounts to 47,860 soldiers.

Russia’s battlefield advances have slowed this year, as widespread drone use on the front has made swift, large-scale troop movements almost impossible.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of preparing for another military call-up, a suggestion that Putin has called Ukrainian “disinformation”.

Putin last ordered a mobilisation of reservists in 2022, following a string of military setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine.

AFP