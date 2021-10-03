The Nigerian National petroleum Corporation (NNPC) started its weekly activities with assurance that it will deliver on the Maiduguri’s Power project on schedule.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation Malam Mele Kyari gave the assurance at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Maiduguri & Environs Emergency Power Project (MEPP).

He explained that the project was as a result of a Presidential directive to provide emergency intervention to the electricity supply disruptions facing Maiduguri and environs as a result of incessant activities of insurgents.

The GMD therefore assured the Governor and the people of Maiduguri that the project will be delivered on schedule and it would further improve NNPC’s gas utilization efforts for the socio-economic benefit of Nigerians.

“NNPC as an enabler organisation is committed to the delivery of this project within schedule, and has already awarded the contract to General Electric Global (GE) for the supply of Gas Turbine, while Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) has been contracted to China Machinery and Engineering Corporation (CMEC),” he stated.

Kyari noted that the project would be a model for other cities across the country.

Earlier, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has described the day and event as the happiest day of his life and a huge relief to the people of Maiduguri, who had been without power supply for nine months.

According to the Governor, NNPC’s commercial investments in the 50mw combined gas power plant will ultimately increase energy supply level to Maiduguri and environs, thereby impacting the state’s economy positively, when completed.

He said the Borno State Government would do everything possible to ensure that maximum security of lives and property are guaranteed for the project implementation team and residents of the state.

“I assure you that as government, we will provide the much-needed security to ensure that this high pressure-scheduled project is completed on cost, scope and quality,” Zulum added.

Maiduguri has been without power supply since January as a result of the activities of insurgents who have blown up transmission lines on at least two occasions.

In August, the NNPC signed an official contract with the CMEC and GE on the project. The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the official commencement of the project as the contractors have since moved to site.

Also, Kyari in the week bagged Zik Leadership Award, Honourary Doctorate in Public Sector Governance which has been described by stakeholders as a consequence of the milestone achievements that the corporation has recorded in the last two years that Kyari has been in charge.

First, the GMD bagged an honourary Doctorate Degree in Public Sector Governance from the Kaduna State University at the institution’s combined 3rd Convocation Ceremony which took place in Kaduna.

He was represented at the occasion by his Senior Business Adviser, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

The same week, Kyari also was announced as a winner of the 2020 Zik Leadership Prize in Public Service. Other winners along with Kyari include the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who clinched the Good Governance Award, and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, who won the political leadership award.

Also, President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, and Director-General and CEO of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, were also named as winners of Zik Prize in Public Service Award.

Speaking while unveiling the winners of the awards, Prof. Pat Utomi, a member of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), the organisers of the award, extolled the leadership virtues of Kyari and other winners, stressing that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre was able to identify exceptional Nigerians for the prize.

It is worthy of note that these awards are in recognition of the GMD’s outstanding performance in office culminating in the transformation of the Corporation from a position of loss to one of profitability.

On Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) the Corporation in the week restated its commitment to abiding by the act in the course of the transition from its current status into a limited liability company governed under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and the transformation of the Nigerian petroleum industry under the new law.

The Corporation’s Group Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr Umar Ajiya, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) in Abuja.

He said the aim of the visit was to assure the Commission of NNPC management’s commitment to PENCOM’s regulations, adding that in line with that commitment, the NNPC Pension Fund was fully funded.

He disclosed that NNPC Pension Fund Limited would soon submit applications to the Commission to operate as a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) and for the construction of a five-star hotel in Abuja.

Responding, the Director General of PENCOM, Aisha Dahiru Umar, who was represented by the Commissioner for Inspectorate, Mr Clement Oyedele Akintola, commended the NNPC management for its open-door policy and assured the corporation of the Commission’s support.