By Jimitota Onoyume

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari has said the corporation will continue to collaborate with its Joint Venture Partners and other key stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to deepen gas supply and utilization.

Speaking at the 2nd Biennial International Conference on Hydrocarbon science and technology with the theme, ” Optimizing gas utilization and energy transition for sustainable development”, at the Petroleum Training Institute’s conference centre , Effurun, near Warri, Delta state , Malam Kyari also called for multi stakeholders collaboration to ensure optimal utilization of gas.

Continuing, he said there should be , ” an all-encompassing framework to maintain a stable and balance between the supply sources, infrastructure, and pricing to achieve a business-friendly environment, key focus areas are required to optimize Gas Utilization for Sustainable Development”, Principal and Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Dr Henry Adimula , on his part welcomed participants, saying that the focus of the conference was apt, particularly coming at a time the world was emphasizing on optimizing

gas utilization.



Chairman , Nigeria Member Committee of the World Energy Council, Professor Abubakar Sambo said the conference was timely , coinciding with when the Petroleum Industry Act PIA, came into being.

He further charged the PTI to among others take up challenge to “mount capacity building programmes to prepare the nation for the significant expansion of the use of LPG for cooking in household and service sectors of the economy “.

He also called for adoption of the ” Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco model to expound gas , circular carbon economy and also manage the carbon that will be used in the first place “

“The PTI should also to include in it’s courses and studies the use of renewable energy sources of solar , wind ,hydro and biomas )biofuels for electricity generation for both on-grid and off-grid utilisation.”, he said.