Nigerians paid N2.15trn for petrol in 12 months, says NNPC

By Obas Esiedesa – Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday said it is not conducting a recruitment exercise as reported in some social media.

READ ALSO: NNPC weekly Review: Maiduguri Power Project will be on schedule – Kyari

The Corporation in a statement said “it is not not true and the public should disregard it in its entirety”.

The national oil company  added: “Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com)”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.