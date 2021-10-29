By Haruna Aliyu

Nigeria labour congress (NLC) kebbi state area council Thursday lunched state level school in Kebbi state.

Speaking during the lunch which was held at the NUT house in Birnin Kebbi, the state chairman of NLC kebbi state comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan stated that, the commencement of the month long training of associations is in compliance with the directive of the umbrella body of the union geared towards training other associations and unions on how best to handle labour demands and rights of all wage earners in the country particularly how to resolve conflicts between employers and employees.

According to him, the theme of the maiden edition captioned as “Building future leaders through education” meant to show how education can shape leaders ability to govern and thus prepare them for leadership task, Halidu also used the occasion to appeal to governor Bagudu to pay the backload of gratuities to kebbi retired civil servants ” may i use this opportunity to appeal to the state government to pay gratuities and entitlements of workers in the state even as we appreciate the state government’s efforts in prompt payments of workers salaries in Kebbi state.

In his response, the kebbi state governor Senator Atiku Bagudu told NLC that, since he came onboard he has never owed pensions unlike other states who spent months without payments of pensions to retirees, on gratuities Bagudu said “its not my wish that retirees are not paid full gratuities, we are using available resources at our disposal to gradually pay gratuities to retired civil servants in the state.

He urged NLC leadership in the state to train workers on agriculture and other trades while still in service to enable them prepare well for retirements.