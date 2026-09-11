Obi condemns killing of Kano commentator, urges justice

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of Kano-based social media commentator, Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu.

Obi made the call in a statement posted on his X account on Friday, condemning the killing and urging the Kano State Government and security agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Dan Shagamu was killed at his residence in Gaida Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State, on Monday night.

The Kano State Police Command said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the attack occurred at about 11:30pm after the Vigilante Group Commander in Gaida reported that unknown hoodlums had forcibly entered Dan Shagamu’s residence and attacked him with sharp objects.

Police operatives from the Kumbotso Division responded and took him to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The command said the suspects were in custody and were being interrogated, while forensic procedures were ongoing to establish the circumstances and motive behind the attack.

Reacting to the killing, Obi said disagreements or criticism should not be used to justify violence.

“I am deeply saddened by the killing of social media commentator, Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, in his home in Kano.

“No disagreement, criticism, or neighbourhood dispute can ever justify the taking of a human life.

“Those who speak up, express their opinions, or hold different views must not be made to live in fear,” Obi said.

He urged the Kano State Government and relevant security agencies to conduct a “thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation” into the incident.

Obi also called for all those responsible for the killing to be brought to justice, stressing that freedom of expression was guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

He expressed condolences to Dan Shagamu’s family, friends, colleagues and followers, while praying for the repose of his soul.

The police had earlier assured residents that the investigation would be pursued to its logical conclusion and said the suspects would be charged to court after the investigation.