Police bust alleged child-stealing gang, rescue three children in Ogun

Police

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three women allegedly linked to a child-stealing syndicate and rescued three children during an intelligence-led operation in the Ibafo, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were identified as Kikelomo Jimoh, 36; Kayode Elizabeth; and Blessing Anochike, 60.

The command, in a statement issued on Friday by its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babasiyi, said detectives attached to Ibafo Division made the breakthrough while investigating a reported case of child stealing.

According to the statement, Jimoh was initially arrested during the investigation and allegedly confessed to the crime, subsequently leading detectives to the residence of Anochike, where three children were rescued.

The rescued children were identified as Christiana Olowokere, 14; Olamilekan Abdurusheed, 16; and Adeniji Rebecca, 12.

The police said preliminary findings indicated that Christiana was allegedly sold for N500,000, while Olamilekan, who had earlier absconded from his parents, was subsequently allegedly abducted.

“The circumstances surrounding the movement and custody of Adeniji Rebecca are also under investigation,” the command said.

The police said the three children were rescued safely and are currently in safe custody, while the suspects remain in detention.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for what the command described as a “discreet and comprehensive investigation”.

The investigation, according to the police, is aimed at establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident, determining the individual roles of the suspects and identifying other persons who may be connected to the alleged criminal enterprise.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the detectives of Ibafo Division for what he described as their “swift response, investigative diligence and commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons.”

Ojajuni also assured residents that the command remained “proactive and resolute in detecting, disrupting and dismantling criminal networks that target vulnerable members of society.”

He urged parents, guardians, neighbours, community leaders, schools, transport operators and other members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities involving children.

The commissioner specifically urged the public to report “any unexplained disappearance, suspicious movement, unusual custody arrangement or activity suggesting the sale, abduction or exploitation of a child.”

“A child’s safety is everyone’s responsibility. See something. Say something. Stay safe,” the command stated.